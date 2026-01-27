2026 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Pricing and Packaging

MX-5 Miata continues to offer renowned top-down pure driving experience

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announces pricing for the 2026 Mazda MX-5 Miata, which continues its long-standing tradition as a pure expression of effortless, joyful driving. Well-balanced, lightweight, and an outstanding power-to-weight ratio all help make MX-5 Miata a beloved driver's car.

Since its debut for the 2016 model year, the fourth-generation MX-5 Miata has benefited from the Japanese philosophy of kaizen, with engineers continually fine-tuning the sports car in pursuit of driving nirvana. For the 2026 model year, MX-5 Miata receives targeted updates focused interior refinement, while preserving the engaging dynamics and character that define Mazda's roadster.

All MX-5 Miata models continue to be powered by a Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 181 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 151 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm, with a 7,500 rpm redline. A standard six-speed manual transmission remains at the heart of the MX-5 Miata driving experience. Sport and Club models are exclusively offered with a manual transmission, while Grand Touring models are available with either a manual or an available six-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

MX-5 MIATA SPORT

The MX-5 Miata Sport, the entry point to top-down fun, is available with a black cloth soft top, includes an abundance of standard features, in addition to key features called out above. All MX-5 Miata models utilize an 8.8-inch infotainment display, with touch functionality when using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, and Alexa Built-in integration so that drivers can focus on what matters: driving.

Safety is also a primary focus of the two-seat roadster, featuring dual front airbags, side-impact airbags, and side-impact door beams, in addition to many i-Activsense safety features. These include Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Alert, Vehicle Exit Warning, and Secondary Collision Reduction.

Inside, many touchpoints are leatherbound. This includes the three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel which tilts and telescopes; the leather shift knob and parking brake. This is paired to cloth bucket seats, six-speaker audio with AM/FM and HD radio, dual USB-C inputs, Mazda Advanced keyless entry, climate control, two removable cup holders, a lockable center-rear storage console, padded door armrest, power doors, power windows with one-touch down feature, and black seat back bar trim complete the interior ambiance.

Standard exterior features include metallic black 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels, dual-tip exhaust, LED headlights, taillights and daytime running lights, gloss black door mirrors and high mount brake light cover, daytime running lights, variable-intermittent windshield wipers, and rear glass window with defogger.

MX-5 MIATA CLUB

The MX-5 Miata Club further enhances enthusiastic driver's expectations in the roadster's improved dynamics. This model is sport-tuned with Bilstein dampers, a front shock tower brace, induction sound enhancer, and an asymmetric conical clutch type LSD.

MX-5 Club models also feature DSC-Track mode, which is part of MX-5's Dynamic Stability Control program. DSC-Track adjusts the threshold of the DSC system, to a setting between being fully engaged or fully disabled.

To match the exciting dynamics, the Club adds sporty design elements such as a gloss black front air dam and rear lip spoiler. Compared to the Sport model, the Club adds black metallic 17-inch wheels, a trunk lid-mounted shark fin antenna, body color high-mount brake light cover, vinyl-leather material throughout the interior, heated cloth seats with a suede insert, along with a piano black seat back bar trim.

All Club models feature wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto connectivity, heated seats, and cloth trimmed seats with suede inserts. Including all standard Sport features, this model adds SiriusXM satellite radio with a three-month trial subscription and Bose nine speaker premium audio that includes a subwoofer and headrest speakers for the driver and passenger seats.

MX-5 MIATA CLUB WITH BREMBO BBS RECARO PACKAGE

Driving aficionados alike will appreciate the additions found in the MX-5 Miata Club with optional Brembo BBS Recaro Package. The package includes Brembo front brakes with red-painted front and rear calipers, dark gunmetal 17-inch BBS forged wheels, and heated Recaro sport seats. Added design features include an aero kit with gloss black side sill extensions and rear bumper skirt.

For the 2026 model year, the Brembo BBS Recaro Package adds black Alcantara interior trim with light gray contrast stitching and black interior accents, including a piano black lower bezel, as well as black accents on the heater control dial and engine starter ring.

The Brembo BBS Recaro Package is available on soft top MX-5 Miata Club models and is standard equipment on MX-5 Miata RF Club models. The RF – or retractable fastback – can open or close its roof in about 13 seconds by pushing a button, providing the MX-5 Miata RF with the feel of both a sporty coupe and a stylish convertible.

MX-5 MIATA GRAND TOURING

The MX-5 Miata Grand Touring carries all the valuable performance and dynamic features of the MX-5 Miata Club and adds more comfort without compromising on being an authentic, lightweight MX-5 Miata. The MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is available in a black soft top or body-color RF. Additional safety features include an Adaptive Front-lighting System, High Beam Control, and Traffic Sign Recognition. Grand Touring models with the optional automatic transmission also receive Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Distance & Speed Alert.

Grand Touring models trade the Club's gloss black exterior elements for black and machine finished aluminum alloy wheels, body color heated door side mirrors with an auto dimming driver's door mirror, door sill trim plates, rain sensing windshield wipers, and auto on off headlights. Interior features include automatic air conditioning, a frameless auto dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink, heated leather trimmed seats, and the Mazda Navigation System.

MX-5 Miata Grand Touring models equipped with the six-speed manual transmission also receive the same performance hardware as Club models, including Bilstein dampers, front shock tower brace, induction sound enhancer, DSC-Track mode, and an asymmetric limited-slip differential.

With its lightweight design, balanced performance, and thoughtful refinements, the 2026 Mazda MX-5 Miata continues to deliver a pure, engaging driving experience. For more information on the Mazda MX-5 Miata, please visit MazdaUSA.com.

STARTING MSRP FOR THE 2026 MAZDA MX-5 MIATA IS AS FOLLOWS1:

Package Soft Top RF MX-5 Miata Sport 6MT $30,430 N/A MX-5 Miata Club 6MT $33,930 $41,900 • Brembo/BBS/Recaro Package $5,050 INC. MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 6MT $35,730 $38,450 MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 6AT $36,650 $39,420 • Tan Nappa Leather (Grand Touring models only) $300 $300

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Aero Gray Metallic $595 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $595 Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Machine Gray Metallic $595

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

1 MSRP does not include $1,235 for destination and handling ($1,280 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

