2026 Mazda3 2.5 S Sedan Recognized in Cars.com Best Value New Car

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Mazda3 2.5 S Sedan has been named a top finisher in Cars.com's 2026 Best Value New Cars list in the compact car category, which highlights affordable vehicles that offer a strong mix of features and overall value.

2026 Mazda3.

Developed by Cars.com's editorial experts, the Best Value New Cars list evaluates vehicles across key segments to identify models that deliver on essential features and everyday usability, rather than simply the lowest purchase price. The Mazda3 earned recognition within the compact car category for its well-rounded offering and competitive positioning in the segment.

The Mazda3 reflects Mazda's focus on delivering a refined driving experience paired with thoughtful design and practical features. With a driver-centric interior, intuitive technology and balanced performance, Mazda3 continues to appeal to customers seeking both comfort and engagement in a compact sedan.

Whether for daily commutes or longer drives, Mazda3 offers a connected and confident experience that reinforces its place among the top value-focused vehicles in its class.

For more information on Cars.com's 2026 Best Value New Cars, please visit www.cars.com.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

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SOURCE Mazda North American Operations