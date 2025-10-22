2026 Toyota bZ Goes on Sale with Upgraded Convenience Features, Expanded Charging Network Options for all Toyota BEV Drivers

The 2026 Toyota bZ offers customers improved driving range, performance, and the ability to enjoy vastly expanded DC fast charger network availability through newly standard NACS inlet and Plug & Charge capability

More than 25,000 additional NACS charger plugs available to 2026 bZ drivers through the Tesla Supercharger Network

Starting in November, model year 2023-25 Toyota bZ4X drivers will be able to access SAE J3400 NACS plugs via a complimentary adapter available from Toyota dealers

All BEVs with Toyota Audio Multimedia can enable Apple Maps EV Routing via Apple CarPlay, augmenting route guidance with intuitive, real-time information

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) is announcing several initiatives that aim to benefit 2026 Toyota bZ battery electric vehicle (BEV) drivers as the vehicle begins arriving at dealers nationwide this month. In addition to a host of performance and range improvements, bZ drivers will also be able to enjoy access to a vastly expanded network of DC fast chargers, including the Tesla Supercharger Network, new Plug & Charge capability, and intelligent Apple Maps EV Routing.

Expanded Charging Network

Along with being able to use DC fast charging networks like IONNA, Chargepoint, and EVgo, 2026 Toyota bZ drivers will be able to access more than 25,000 plugs in North America through the Tesla Supercharger Network1.

Toyota drivers can find these Tesla Superchargers, as well as other compatible SAE J3400 North American Charging System (NACS) networks, through the Toyota app.

To make charging even simpler, 2026 model year BEVs will have Plug & Charge, which can initiate charging by simply plugging in after a one-time enrollment setup through the Toyota app.2

The Tesla Supercharger Network will be the first charging network that is Plug & Charge-enabled for model year 2026 BEV owners, with other charging networks such as IONNA, ChargePoint, and EVgo to follow.

"The BEV ecosystem is different than that of internal combustion engines and hybrids, but the goal remains the same: to provide a high-quality Toyota experience our customers can count on for the long haul," said Thibaut de Barros Conti, vice president, Business Development, TMNA. "We're delighted to be able to provide our battery electric vehicle customers meaningful enhancements throughout their vehicle ownership experience."

Complimentary Charging Adapters

All 2026 Toyota BEVs will come standard with adapters that allow backward compatibility to charge at SAE J1772 and Combined Charging System (CCS) stations, providing even greater charging convenience and flexibility.

Starting in November, model year 2023-25 Toyota bZ4X owners will receive a letter from Toyota directing them to contact their dealer to receive one complimentary NACS charging adapter3.

Like all Toyota Genuine Accessories, these adapters meet Toyota's standards for durability and quality and are the only adapter units that come with the assurance of Toyota warranty coverage.

Apple Maps EV Routing

To further complement the BEV ecosystem, Toyota recently introduced support for Apple Maps EV Routing via Apple CarPlay. Available for all 2023 and newer Toyota BEVs, Apple Maps can now access real-time vehicle information to efficiently navigate iPhone users to compatible chargers on the way to their destinations, taking into account factors like battery performance and elevation changes.

1 MY2023-25 BEV drivers will need an SAE J1772 to J3400 adapter (aka "NACS Adapter") to access NACS plugs.

2 4G Network dependent, with an active Remote Connect trial or subscription.

3 Charging a Toyota or Lexus vehicle with an unauthorized accessory may void the vehicle's warranty and may negatively impact vehicle performance and safety.

