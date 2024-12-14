"25 Years of the Lotus Bond: A Tale of Unity and Progress" A five-part documentary marking the anniversary of Macao's return to China

News provided by

CCTV4

Dec 14, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-five years after its return to China, Macao is thriving. To celebrate the anniversary of the historic event, CCTV4 has produced a five-part documentary, "25 Years of the Lotus Bond: A Tale of Unity and Progress".  

poster: “25 Years of the Lotus Bond A Tale of Unity and Progress” A five-part documentary marking the anniversary of Macao’s return to China
In five, 30-minute episodes, the documentary explores how, over the past quarter century, Macao has been actively integrating itself into China's overall development through the successful application of "One Country, Two Systems" with Macao characteristics. It paints a vivid picture of the advances the region has achieved in the fields of politics, the economy, culture, society and livelihoods. It also highlights President Xi's concern for the people of Macao and the guidance he has given to its governance.

Together, the five parts – "Love for the Motherland", "Path to Diversification", "A Taste of Happiness", "Integrated City", and "Gateway to the Future" – become a celebration of the ever-closer ties between Macao and the motherland.

The documentary's theme song, "Gateway to the Future", is a collaboration between leading musicians from the Chinese mainland and Macao wishing the region a brighter future.

"25 Years of the Lotus Bond: A Tale of Unity and Progress" will be broadcast daily on CCTV-1, CCTV-13 and CCTV-4, starting December 13. 

Official website link：https://tv.cctv.com/2024/12/13/VIDEjpiKKL0HDvhWx8gfkQs2241213.shtml?spm=C55924871139.PY8jbb3G6NT9.0.0 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581397/poster__25_Years_of_the_Lotus_Bond_A_Tale_of_Unity_and_Progress__A_five_part_documentary_marking_the.jpg

„Prosperity Lights Up Macao" - Sonderprogramm zum 25. Jahrestag der Rückgabe Macaus an China

„Prosperity Lights Up Macao" - Sonderprogramm zum 25. Jahrestag der Rückgabe Macaus an China

Am 20. Dezember werden es 25 Jahre sein, dass Macau an China zurückgegeben wurde. CCTV4 wird den Jahrestag mit einer Woche voller Sonderprogramme...
