27 YSM Faculty Members Recognized for Highly Cited Research

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-seven Yale School of Medicine (YSM) faculty members were recognized today for ranking among the most Highly Cited Researchers for 2025. The list, composed by the data and analytics firm Clarivate, highlights scientists in the top 1% in their field for number of times their work has been cited.

Sterling Hall of Medicine.

A high number of citations indicates a paper has been influential on future studies. "In medical research, citations are one acknowledgment of the impact of our work," said Nancy J. Brown, MD, the Jean and David W. Wallace Dean of the Yale School of Medicine. "We are fortunate to have so many faculty who are influencing the future direction of discovery and medicine."

The following YSM researchers were noted by Clarivate for their "significant and broad influence in their fields" for 2025:

Barbara Burtness, MD, the Anthony N. Brady Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology)

Tyrone Cannon, PhD, the Clark L. Hull Professor of Psychology and Professor of Psychiatry

Lieping Chen, MD, PhD, the United Technologies Corporation Professor in Cancer Research and Professor of Immunobiology, of Dermatology and of Medicine

Sidi Chen, PhD, Associate Professor of Genetics and of Neurosurgery

Craig Crews, PhD, the John C. Malone Professor of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology and Professor of Chemistry, of Pharmacology, and of Management

Scott Gettinger, MD, Professor of Internal Medicine (Medical Oncology)

Andrew Goodman, PhD, the C.N.H. Long Professor of Microbial Pathogenesis and Director of Microbial Sciences Institute

David A. Hafler, MD, the William S. and Lois Stiles Edgerly Professor of Neurology and Professor of Immunobiology

Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, the Ensign Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology) and Professor of Pharmacology

Kevan Herold, MD, the C.N.H. Long Professor of Immunobiology and of Medicine (Endocrinology)

Silvio Inzucchi, MD, Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology)

Akiko Iwasaki, PhD, Sterling Professor of Immunobiology and Professor of Dermatology and of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology and of Epidemiology (Microbial Diseases)

Yuval Kluger, PhD, the Anthony N. Brady Professor of Pathology

Albert Ko, MD, the Raj and Indra Nooyi Professor of Public Health and Professor of Epidemiology (Microbial Diseases) and of Medicine (Infectious Diseases)

Harlan Krumholz, MD, the Harold H. Hines Jr. Professor of Medicine (Cardiology) and Professor in the Institute for Social and Policy Studies, of Investigative Medicine and of Public Health (Health Policy)

John Krystal, MD, the Robert L. McNeil Jr. Professor of Translational Research and Professor of Psychiatry, of Neuroscience, and of Psychology

David R. Martinez, PhD, Assistant Professor of Immunobiology

Ryan McNeil, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine (General Medicine)

John Pachankis, PhD, the David R. Kessler MD '55 Professor of Public Health (Social and Behavioral Sciences), Professor of Psychology and Professor of Psychiatry

Noah Wolcott Palm, PhD, Professor of Immunobiology

Marc Potenza, MD, PhD, the Steven M. Southwick Professor of Psychiatry and Professor in the Child Study Center and of Neuroscience

David Rimm, MD, PhD, the Anthony M. Brady Professor of Pathology and Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology);

Kurt Schalper, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Pathology

Dustin Scheinost, PhD, Associate Professor of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging

Lee Schwamm, MD, Associate Dean, Digital Strategy & Transformation, Office of the Dean, YSM; Professor in Biomedical Informatics and Data Sciences, YSM; Professor of Neurology, YSM

Mario Sznol, MD, Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology)

Craig B. Wilen, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Laboratory Medicine and of Immunobiology.

Learn more about the latest research and news from Yale School of Medicine.

About Yale School of Medicine

Yale School of Medicine educates leaders in medicine and science, fostering curiosity and critical inquiry. It is a global leader in biomedical research, clinical care, and medical education. With over 1,700 physicians, Yale provides compassionate care to patients worldwide. The Yale System of Medical Education emphasizes critical thinking and independent research, producing leaders in academic medicine.

SOURCE Yale School of Medicine