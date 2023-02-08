TOKYO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DOM Alliance Inc. ("3DOM Alliance") announces that samples of the X-SEPA, a revolutionary separator technology, have begun shipping. The X-SEPA, as first announced in December 2022, has a unique structure that helps to improve the performance of existing battery technologies and accelerate the speed of next-generation battery development, thereby promoting the transition to a more sustainable electric society.

3DOM Alliance begins shipping samples of X-SEPA, a revolutionary separator technology 3DOM Alliance begins shipping samples of X-SEPA, a revolutionary separator technology

Last year, 3DOM Alliance announced that preparations had been made for mass production following eight years of separator research and development. The company has now started providing X-SEPA samples to battery manufacturers around the world. 3DOM Alliance is already working to respond to requests for samples from more than ten companies and preparing to increase X-SEPA production volume by the end of the year.

The X-SEPA is comprised of multiple layers of highly heat-resistant polyimide membranes, within each a uniform three-dimensional array of pores. This unique structure allows for fine control over separator properties in each layer and overall optimization according to the application and desired battery performance. The X-SEPA thus transcends the conventional function of a separator to provide new added-value to batteries. The structure and material provide longer life, higher reliability, and high-rate discharge performance. This offers a solution to several challenges in the battery industry, including the need for adequate safety and technologies suitable for up-and-coming applications such as electric vehicles in high-temperature regions of the world or air mobility. Furthermore, the regularity of the structure allows for flexible design and optimization as well as simulation through high-precision modeling, which has the potential to drastically accelerate the battery development process.

noco-noco Pte. Ltd. ("noco-noco"), 3DOM Alliance's Singapore-based subsidiary, will buy long-life batteries equipped with the X-SEPA that have been manufactured by strategic allies and utilize those in services spanning battery first- and second-life use. The aim is to address environmental issues by reducing the required number of batteries in circulation by as much as 75% while maximizing the efficiency of their use. noco-noco intends to encourage this shift away from the unsustainable economic system of mass production and mass consumption through an innovative "Data & Profit Sharing" business model, in which companies that help to extend product life can gain access to battery-related information and continually receive a share of profits over the span of the product's service life.

By reimagining the role of the separator and repositioning batteries as social infrastructure, 3DOM Alliance and noco-noco are working to address shortcomings in today's battery industry and unlock the full potential of batteries to mitigate urgent environmental issues.

CONTACT: 3DOM Alliance Inc. PR Team, Email: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1998381/X_SEPA_EN.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1998382/X_SEPA_photo_High_Res_Both.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963406/Logo.jpg

SOURCE noco-noco