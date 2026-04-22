COLOGNE, Germany, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 International Congress of JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs concluded in Cologne after two dynamic days, gathering 500 participants, including +400 chefs and restaurateurs from 21 countries.

Held on 19–20 April under the theme RE•GENERATION – SEED THE FUTURE, the congress placed Cologne at the centre of global gastronomy. The programme focused on innovation, sustainability, and hospitality reinforcing JRE's commitment to shaping the future of the industry.

500 Culinary Leaders from JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs Unite to Seed the Future of Gastronomy

"RE-GENERATION is an invitation to reflect on how we evolve, enhance our culinary heritage, empower teams, and take a broader view beyond the kitchen."

Daniel Canzian, International President, JRE

A key milestone was JRE's expansion into South America, with founding members from Argentina, Chile, and Peru joining the network. This move strengthens JRE's global reach and deepens cross-cultural exchange within its community.

The congress opened with a Gala Dinner hosted by JRE-Germany. Four two-Michelin-star chefs delivered a menu celebrating regional identity and craftsmanship, supported by guest chefs.

The JRE-International Awards recognised excellence across six categories, honouring individuals driving innovation, sustainability, and hospitality forward.

Chef of the Year by Pastificio dei Campi – Frédéric Morel

by Pastificio dei Campi – Frédéric Morel Sommelier of the Year by Marchesi Antinori – Johanna Roullier

by Marchesi Antinori – Johanna Roullier Hospitality Excellence by Mastercard – Jo Grootaers & Lana Kelchtermans

by Mastercard – Jo Grootaers & Lana Kelchtermans Re•Generation by Vaider Group – Massimiliano Mascia

by Vaider Group – Massimiliano Mascia Taste of Origin by Parmigiano Reggiano – Pasquale Carfora

by Parmigiano Reggiano – Pasquale Carfora Sustainability by Marie-Stella-Maris – Sabina & Grega Repovž

The programme also explored the evolving role of chefs as entrepreneurs and leaders. "We are no longer only chefs, we are entrepreneur hosts, and the future depends on how we empower our teams." said International VP Nicolai Wiedmer. Fellow VP Katrin Steindl highlighted the importance of service, noting that hospitality plays a defining role in the industry.

The event concluded with a celebration on the Rhine and the announcement of a partnership with UNITED WATERWAYS, aimed at elevating hospitality in river cruising and supporting future talent through training opportunities.

JRE continues to strengthen its role as a global community dedicated to creativity, sustainability, and entrepreneurship. Slovenia was announced as host of the 2028 International Congress, marking the next step in JRE's international journey.

https://jre.eu/en/international-congress-2026

About JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs

JRE is an international association of young chefs and restaurateurs committed to culinary excellence, innovation, and regional gastronomy, representing over 400 restaurants and 160 hotels across 21 countries.

JRE Press Kit

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2962437/JRE_JEUNES_RESTAURATEURS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2808209/5875437/JRE_Logo.jpg