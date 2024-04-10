520 FIFTH AVENUE LAUNCHES CONDOMINIUM SALES IN MIDTOWN

Rabina Introduces Fifth Avenue's Tallest Residential Tower

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rabina, a New York-based, family-owned and operated real estate investment and development firm, announced today the launch of residential sales for its forthcoming 1,000-foot mixed-use tower at 520 Fifth Avenue. Rising above Midtown in the heart of New York City, 520 Fifth will be the tallest residential tower on Fifth Avenue. In addition to the 100 new condominium residences that start on the 42nd floor, 520 Fifth will feature a collection of boutique luxury office floors and Moss, a new member's club delivering best-in-class hospitality in partnership with an internationally renowned restaurateur, recreation, athletics and wellness.

"520 Fifth Avenue is the expression of our long-held belief that real luxury is about connection and community," said Josh Rabina, President of Rabina. "Our world-class team has created beautiful and highly-serviced spaces throughout the building that create opportunities to rejuvenate and relax, but also to engage, to learn and to connect. We are deeply proud to deliver a project that we believe will feel like an authentic part of its iconic neighborhood and that will capture a bit of the spark, the glamour, the history and the soul that make New York the greatest city in the world."

One- to four-bedroom homes are distributed vertically throughout the building's top 40 stories, providing residences of all sizes access to the building's highest floors with breathtaking views of the iconic Manhattan skyline, from river-to-river and beyond. A residents-only amenity floor on the building's 88th floor is the building's crown jewel, featuring a stunning glass-walled solarium, lounge, dining room, library and game room to supplement Moss's extensive services. Sales are being launched from a remarkable new gallery and private lounge next door that overlooks the building as it rises.

Rabina assembled a world-class team to bring 520 Fifth to life with architecture by the globally renowned Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) and interiors by Vicky Charles' AD100 design firm, Charles & Co, known for beloved club and hospitality spaces around the world and ultra-high-end residential interiors for the most discerning global clientele.

Inspired by the many Beaux-Arts and landmark buildings surrounding 520 Fifth Avenue, KPF incorporated architectural elements that honor the neighborhood's history while bringing a distinct modernity to the building's prominent Fifth Avenue corner. Signature glazed terracotta arches frame ten-foot by ten-foot glass apertures and gracefully tiered terraces animate the façade as they spiral up the tower.

"Our design for 520 Fifth Avenue places residential and office space above a club function within a 1000-foot-tall tower. This synergistic mix of uses is configured as a bundle of slender volumes that reach skyward," said James von Klemperer, KPF President and Design Principal. "The building steps back following the zoning envelope, echoing Hugh Ferris' architectural visions of 1920's New York. The massing is further articulated by arched window modules inspired by neighborhood landmarks, including Grand Central Terminal, the New York Public Library and the adjacent Century Association. These arches convey a sense of warmth well suited to the welcoming character of spaces within the building."

Charles & Co designed 520 Fifth's interiors as a contemporary take on classic New York, selecting the finest materials and textures — European inspired mosaics, handsome millwork and richly veined stone — to create timeless homes and spaces that are elegant, memorable and evocative. A common material and color palette connects and unifies the residences, lobby, amenities and private club, creating a sense of shared community and place.

"Our aim for a project of this caliber was to design residential spaces that evoke a unique atmosphere, while naturally reflecting the ethos and function of the entire building," said Vicky Charles, founder of Charles & Co. "We drew inspiration from 520 Fifth's iconic surrounding environment to capture the glamour of NYC's past with infusions of contemporary sensibilities. The interiors at 520 Fifth are both welcoming and glamorous, defying traditional expectations for a home in the sky of New York City."

The 24-hour attended lobby features custom arched mosaic flooring with reeded walnut walls providing for an elegant arrival. Considered layouts in the homes are set against a backdrop of light-filled vistas framed through the building's signature expansive arched apertures, ceiling heights ranging from approximately 10 feet to more than 14 feet and 7-inch white oak wide-plank floors. Kitchens will feature top-of-the-line appliances, ribbed walnut islands, white lacquer cabinetry and luminous quartzite slab countertops and backsplashes, while baths include custom vanities with marble countertops, herringbone marble flooring and polished nickel fixtures by Waterworks. Show-stopping penthouse residences will offer grand, full-floor layouts, light-filled spaces and gracious proportions for entertaining against a backdrop of panoramic views.

"We are so excited to represent this building. Every detail has been carefully considered and meticulously executed. It is really phenomenal and we know that buyers are going to love it and really be blown-away. All over the world, people seek to live at the center of the city. 520 Fifth presents that opportunity and with so much more." said Donna Puzio, Senior Sales Director for Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, the exclusive marketing and sales agent.

Located in the heart of a newly energized Midtown, 520 Fifth Avenue marks the center of the center of the world's greatest city. When completed in 2025, the building's residences will grace the skyline with distinguished architectural icons, including the New York Public Library, Grand Central Station, Rockefeller Center and the Chrysler Building. Homes are just a few blocks away from bustling Bryant Park, two blocks from the unrivaled transit options of Grand Central Station and close to all that makes living in Manhattan extraordinary: Central Park, the Theater District, Fifth Avenue shopping, The Museum of Modern Art (MoMa), Rockefeller Center and world-class dining.

Pricing for current availability at 520 Fifth starts at $1.7M. Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is the exclusive marketing and sales agent. For more information or to schedule a sales appointment, please visit www.520Fifth.com.

About Rabina

Rabina is a real estate investment and development firm based in New York that has been family-owned and operated for three generations and more than 65 years. Through multiple business cycles, Rabina has owned more than 25 million square feet of residential, office, retail, mission critical and industrial assets throughout the United States and abroad. The Rabina portfolio continues to grow through a robust pipeline of ground-up development and opportunistic investments in institutional-quality assets. Consistent leadership, a long-term vision and a commitment to integrity have allowed Rabina to thrive across the years as partner, developer, landlord, borrower, and lender. Applying long-standing principles to present challenges, Rabina stands poised for continued growth in an ever-changing market. For more information, please visit rabina.com.

About Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF)

Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) is one of the world's preeminent architecture firms, providing architecture, interior, programming, and master planning services for clients that include some of the most forward-thinking developers, corporations, entrepreneurs, and institutions in the United States and around the world. KPF endeavors to design lasting architectural solutions that mitigate their lifecycle impact on environmental resources and that protect and enhance the well-being of the communities they serve.

About CHARLES & CO

Consistently voted as one of Architectural Digest's TOP 100 Design Firms, CHARLES & CO led by Vicky Charles, with a talented team of over twenty designers, has offices in New York, London and Italy. CHARLES & CO's flair for producing imaginative and eclectic interiors for both residential and commercial projects, for a roll call of illustrious clients is rooted in their collaborative approach and a shared sensibility.

About Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group

With over 30 years of experience in marketing and collective sales of over $60 billion, Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is a recognized industry leader in the planning, design, marketing, and sale of luxury residential development. Representing properties throughout the United States and in select international locations, Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group's portfolio contains a curated collection of the world's most desirable new addresses.

