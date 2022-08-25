55% of US Internet Households Report Using Telehealth, Down From 64% in 2021, According to Parks Associates' Telehealth & Remote Patient Monitoring: User Experience Study

Stanford School of Medicine, UnitedHealthcare, Garmin, Omron Healthcare, and other leading healthcare companies address new business models at Connected Health Summit

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host two sessions, " New Era of Emergency Response and Remote Patient Monitoring " and "Who's Paying for Healthcare? New Business Models," August 30-31, as part of the virtual conference Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation. The executive conference, sponsored by ADT Medical Alert, Alarm.com, EarlySense, Johnson Controls, Rapid Response Monitoring, Becklar, and Independa, addresses strategies for healthcare and service providers as they face a digital transformation in business models and services for delivering healthcare.

Connected Health Summit

"In the rapidly evolving remote patient monitoring and telemedicine business, technology providers require easy access to a wide range of patient data," said Jörn Watzke, Senior Director, Garmin Health. "We are excited to discuss innovations and share insights into this fast-moving industry with leading experts at the 2022 Connected Health Summit."

The virtual sessions feature keynotes from Adam Pellegrini, CEO & Co-Founder, Jasper Health, and Karen Silgen, GM, VP, Virtual Care, UnitedHealthcare.

"Connected Health Summit is renowned for bringing together industry thought leaders to share innovations and insights to drive digital healthcare into the future. I am excited to join others this year, exploring the evolved connected health space and how it rapidly adapted to meet unique cases," said Adam Pellegrini, CEO & Co-founder, Jasper Health.

Panels feature the following healthcare leaders:

Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, CEO, Biotricity

Iris Berman, VP, Telehealth Services, Northwell Health

Jeff Cutler, Chief Commercial Officer, Ada Health

Mitchell Fong, VP, Virtual Care, Renown Health

Morgan Hertel, VP, Technology and Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring

Amar Kendale, President, Homeward

Josh Locke, VP, Sales, Essence Group

James Mault, MD, CEO, BioIntelliSense

Dan McCaffrey, VP, Digital Health and Software, Omron Healthcare

Brock Winzeler, President of Freeus, Becklar Workforce Safety, and Becklar Connected Wellness, Becklar

John Mastrototaro, PhD, Biomedical Engineer and CEO, Movano

Tejaswini Mishra, PhD, Research Scientist, Genetics, Stanford School of Medicine

Shyamal Patel, PhD, Head of Science, OURA

Dr. Geoffrey Rutledge, CMO, HealthTap

Kristen Valdes, Founder and CEO, B.well

Jörn Watzke, Senior Director Garmin Health, Garmin

Brad Wiltz, Director, Medical Business, A&D Medical

"I am delighted to be part of this conversation," said Morgan Hertel, VP, Technology and Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring. "Wearables are quickly becoming the norm today and one of the easiest and most effective ways to provide a whole host of health and fitness related services."

"Connected health and remote patient monitoring are the future of healthcare and will drive the next healthcare evolution. Aligning them with reimbursement and a business model is critical. I am looking forward to discussing this and more at the upcoming Connected Health Summit," said Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, CEO, Biotricity.

To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, [email protected] , 972-490-1113.

About Connected Health Summit

Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation is a virtual executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home.

Connected Health Summit provides insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions, including smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables, to empower consumers, caregivers, and providers and to meet the growing demand for services in independent living, chronic care management, remote access to care, and wellness and fitness. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

