Sixty-one Percent of US Internet Households Use Their Smart TV as the Primary Streaming Device, According to Parks Associates

Samsung's Tizen leads the market as the most used smart TV OS, with 34% of smart TV owners

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES® 2026 in Las Vegas, Parks Associates announced new consumer research from "Tech Ecosystem Consumer Insights Dashboard" showing that smart TVs are the dominant gateway for streaming video in US households. Now, 61% of US internet households use a smart TV as their primary streaming video device, continuing the shift in viewing behavior away from streaming media players, gaming consoles, and other connected devices.

Samsung's Tizen operating system (OS) leads the smart TV market—34% of smart TV owners have Samsung Tizen OS as their most often used smart TV—but this market remains highly fragmented, with increased competition from Roku, LG, and Vizio. When accounting for all primary connected TV (CTV) devices in US internet households, including streaming media players and game consoles, Roku takes the lead as most used at 28%. Roku has traditionally led in the streaming media player category and has steadily increased its share in the smart TV space, growing from 8% in 2020 to 18% in 2025.

The findings of 8,000 US internet households underscore how the control of the TV experience is consolidating at the OS layer.

"Smart TVs are the default way consumers access video, and so the OS has become the central point of competition," said Jennifer Kent, SVP and Principal Analyst, Parks Associates. "Samsung's leadership reflects the strategic value of platform scale, particularly as advertising, subscriptions, and service integration move directly into the TV interface."

Parks Associates' research examines all consumer electronics (CE) product adoption and purchase intentions, along with the growing role of technology ecosystems in driving platform growth and partner strategy.

