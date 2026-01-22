Raymond James, Comcast, and Gentex to Deliver Keynotes at Parks Associates' 30th CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference in Santa Clara, May 5-7

Smart home is mainstream, with 49% of US internet households owning a smart home device

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced executives from Raymond James, Comcast, and Gentex will be keynote speakers at the 30th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 5-7 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara.

CONNECTIONS: The Premier Connected Home Conference Parks Associates - Smart Home Device Ownership

Parks Associates' latest research, including a survey of 8,000 US internet households, finds 49% of US internet households have at least one of the 26 common smart home devices. Following CES®, Parks Associates released Defining the Smart Home: An Industry Guide, a concise overview of today's smart home market, defining key technologies, players, and trends. This guide tracks consumer adoption and impacts on competition, where a variety of players, including Amazon, Google, Apple, Samsung, and multiple security companies, are competing for control of the connected home.

"With an expansive list of core product categories and hundreds of brands, and one-half of all US internet households with at least one of these devices, the smart home is now mainstream," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "Security, energy, and convenience continue to top the list of reasons why people buy smart home products. Now, integrated use cases across ecosystems are emerging."

Celebrating 30 years in May, CONNECTIONS™ brings together the leading players in the connected home ecosystems, including broadband, smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation, and entertainment. CONNECTIONS™ keynote presenters will address present and future growth areas and opportunities shaping the next phase of connected home:

John Mack, Managing Director & Sector Co-Head Security and Safety, Raymond James

David Puckett, Vice President II, Global Devices Product Management, Comcast

Robert Vance, VP, New Markets, Gentex

CONNECTIONS™ sponsors represent key players across multiple industries:

Registration is open through the event website. For information about attending or sponsoring, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™

CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference brings industry leaders together to provide insights and business forecasting about the adoption of technology, including broadband, smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.

Parks Associates will host the 30th annual CONNECTIONS™ on May 5-7, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara.

CONNECTIONS™ provides ongoing insights throughout the year with virtual and in-person conference sessions. Parks Associates' analyst team leads the conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

CONNECTIONS™ is a pivotal platform for partnerships and exploring the future of technology adoption and its impact on consumers and businesses. www.connectionsus.com

