5W Public Relations Named a Leading Travel PR Firm

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations (5WPR) announced today that the firm has been named a top 20 Travel PR Agency in the U.S. by leading PR and communications publication, O'Dwyers. 5WPR was also named a top 10 Agency in the U.S. and has won a number of PR awards throughout the years.
5WPR travel and tourism clients include CheapOair.com, JetSmarter, Tzell Travel, Bowlmor AMF and Gulliver's Gate, among others.
"We're proud of our long history of excellence on behalf of our clients in the Travel and Tourism space," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5WPR. "It is a category that continues to drive innovation in the marketing landscape, from influencers to digital campaigns and experiential, and our team continues to think outside the box to drive results for our clients. I'm constantly impressed by the creativity and strategic insights this team delivers for clients day and in and day out, and I look forward to their continued growth in 2018."
About 5W Public Relations: 5W Public Relations is a full-service PR and Communications agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C - Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit, B2B - Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.
