640W+23.7%! Huasun Unveils World's First 210R HJT Rectangular Cell Modules

Huasun Energy

27 Nov, 2023, 09:19 ET

XUANCHENG, China, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest G12R, the world's first rectangular heterojunction (HJT) solar module series, was officially launched by Huasun Energy, the global leading provider of vertically integrated HJT products and services, on November 27th, 2023.

The Everest G12R Series modules are based on the HJT3.0 high-efficiency solar cell technology and feature 182mm*105mm rectangular cells. By integrating advanced processes including bifacial microcrystalline, SMBB, light conversion film and PIB, these modules are designed to achieve a minimum efficiency of 23% and a highest power output of 640MW, which is 20W more than other technology-based rectangular modules of the same type.

Compared to the traditional 182mm square wafers, the new rectangular wafers with larger size have a power increase of approximately 40W, resulting in potential cost savings for BOS components like racking and cables. Keeping the same width of 1134mm, Huasun developed three versions of G12R modules with different lengths catering to various application scenarios:

  • G12R-96, "Earning Best Return for Residential": max. power of 460W, highest efficiency of 23.02%; bring the family users with more financial returns with better dimensions and higher efficiency.
  • G12R-108, "Bifacial Power Generation Rising Star for C&I": max. power of 520W, highest efficiency of 23.40%; the high bifaciality and strong weak light performance of HJT contribute to higher energy yield for C&I distributed solar projects.
  • G12R-132, "Model of Creating Best Value for Utility": max. power of 640W, highest efficiency of 23.69%; comprehensive and powerful performances create the best value for large-scale utility solar projects.

The adoption of Everest G12R modules can lead to increased project installed capacity, higher energy yield per watt, and improved overall performance. For example, using G12R-96 modules on residential rooftops can increase installed capacity by 7% compared to TOPCon modules, resulting in an additional 47,000 kWh of power generation over a 30-year lifespan.

Similarly, the G12R-108 version designed for commercial and industrial rooftops offers an 8.9% increase in installed capacity and a 10.8% increase in total energy yield over 30 years. The G12R-132 modules for utility-scale projects provide a 3.2% increase in energy yield per watt and contribute to lower LCOE and higher IRR.

