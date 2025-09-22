8849 HiKE: The World's First Rugged Phone with 200M Dual Flashlights

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 8849 launches a new series - HiKE, a groundbreaking rugged phone designed to redefine outdoor mobility and on-the-go productivity. Blending high-capacity power supply, robust lighting, immersive audio, and top-tier performance, it's tailored to meet the needs of outdoor enthusiasts, remote workers, and tech lovers alike, built to conquer any environment.

Strong Dual Flashlights: 200-Meter Range & 1200 Lumens

8849 HiKE delivers a strong dual flashlight system, boasting an impressive 1200 lumens brightness and a maximum range of 200 meters, cuts through darkness with ease - whether hiking through a forest at night, setting up camp after sunset, or navigating a power outage at home.

23800mAh Battery + 120W Fast Charging

Never fear a dead battery on journeys. The 23,800mAh super battery provides extended usage for days, and 120W charging gets it back to 100% in an astonishingly fast speed, minimizing downtime and maximizing adventure.

Dual Speakers: Immersive Audio Experience

Experience sounds like never before. The dual stereo speakers deliver rich, clear, and powerful audio. Whether listening to music, watching movies, or sharing videos with friends, the immersive sound quality ensures a premium auditory experience anywhere.

Ample Storage: 24GB RAM + 512GB ROM

Up to 24GB RAM + 512GB ROM, expandable to 2TB, multitasking becomes effortless, and users have more than enough space for apps, maps, photos, and videos. The HiKE combines speed with storage security, keeping users' digital life at their fingertips.

Versatile 1200 Lumens Camping Light

Features a dedicated 1200-lumen camping light, turning your campsite into a well-lit haven. Perfect for setting up camp, cooking, reading, or group activities after sundown, it eliminates the need for a separate lantern.

Powerful Helio G200 Processor

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G200 processor, delivers smooth and responsive performance for everything from everyday tasks to graphics-intensive mobile gaming. Its reliable 4G connectivity ensures you stay connected even in remote locations.

From its massive battery to powerful lighting, immersive audio, and top-tier camera system, the 8849 HiKE is more than just a device - it's a reliable companion for every adventure.

8849 HiKE and Unihertz HiKE are available on AliExpress now.

About 8849

8849 is dedicated to providing high-quality rugged phones to users worldwide. Committed to the mission of "protecting you every moment", and offers reliable communication solutions in the most extreme environments.

Contact

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 18676755187

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UUWhgrWvObA