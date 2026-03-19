A MAJOR WIN WITH AMERICA'S TIRE AND PHILADELPHIA UNION'S PARTNERSHIP

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union and America's Tire, a leading independent tire and wheel retailer, announced today a new multiyear partnership that will see the tire retailer immediately support the team and expand into future seasons.

America's Tire and Philadelphia Union

During the three-year partnership, America's Tire will serve as the Union's Official Tire Retailer and receive prominent branding on Subaru Park's rooftop along with broadcast-visible field-level signage during home matches. Additionally, the company will participate in a digital and social content series featuring Union players and serve as a supporting partner of the historical Army-Navy Cup.

America's Tire opened its doors in Philadelphia as the area's trusted tire safety experts in 2024, and the company currently operates three locations in the area, with one being in Burlington, New Jersey.

"As America's Tire continues to expand its presence in the Northeast, our objective is to exceed customer expectations by ensuring consistent, reliable support across every interaction," shared Tom Williams, chief experience officer at America's Tire.

"We're excited to welcome America's Tire as a partner of the Philadelphia Union," said Charlie Slonaker, Chief Revenue Officer, Philadelphia Union. "Through this partnership, we share a commitment to helping keep our communities safe by raising awareness about tire safety and road readiness among our fans."

By embarking on this partnership with the Philadelphia Union, America's Tire is broadening its commitment to supporting and keeping professional soccer fans safe on the roads. The tire retailer also serves as the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer in its 31st season, including the MLS All-Star Game and the MLS Cup.

In 20 markets where local MLS clubs are located — including Philadelphia — and in countless other neighborhoods across the U.S., America's Tire offers tires, wheels, and wiper blades for online or in-store purchase and has teams of experts to handle tire safety checks or installation needs.

Stores near the Philadelphia Union are in Exton and Whitehall, Pennsylvania as well as Burlington, New Jersey.

For more information about America's Tire and to find a location, visit americastire.com. For more information about the Philadelphia Union, visit philadelphiaunion.com.

About America's Tire

America's Tire is the leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,250 stores in 40 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Treadwell, America's Tire's proprietary online tire recommendation tool, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. America's Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer. For more information, visit www.americastire.com

About the Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union is an innovative, forward-thinking professional soccer club competing in Major League Soccer (MLS) and one of Philadelphia's five major league sports teams. Driven by unprecedented fan support, MLS awarded the Philadelphia expansion franchise rights to Jay Sugarman in 2008 and the Union kicked off its inaugural season in 2010. The club has reached the finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2018, and has appeared in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025. In 2020, the Union were awarded the club's first Supporters' Shield after finishing with the best regular season record in MLS. In 2022, the Union reached the MLS Cup Final for the first time in club history. In 2023, the Union reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, becoming the only Eastern Conference team to reach the semifinals in four of the last five seasons. In 2025, the Union secured their second-ever Supporters' Shield.

The Philadelphia Union is part of parent company Union Sports and Entertainment LLC, which also operates Philadelphia Union II, the Philadelphia Union Academy, Philadelphia Union Foundation and Philadelphia Union Youth Programs. With a commitment to developing youth, the Union has signed 25 academy prospects to homegrown player contracts.

The Union play at Subaru Park in Chester, PA, on the banks of the Delaware River. The custom-built stadium is part of the Union's unique waterfront campus, featuring a historic power plant rebuilt into a 400,000 sq. ft. creative office building, a state-of-the-art Training Complex, over seven acres of professional-grade practice pitches, and the newly announced WSFS Bank Sportsplex, a world-class, 365-day-a-year sports and recreation complex featuring an indoor fieldhouse and seven outdoor fields.

Media Contacts

America's Tire

Rachel Baker

[email protected]

SOURCE Discount Tire