Accord Healthcare partners with ITN Business for World Cancer Day to explore how innovative approaches are helping shape the future of cancer care

News provided by

Accord Healthcare

04 Feb, 2024, 01:00 ET

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Healthcare (Accord), one of Europe's fastest growing pharmaceutical companies, marks World Cancer Day 2024 today by taking part in news-style programme for ITN Business alongside other partners from industry and the patient community united in a mission to raise awareness of the importance of working together to improve health outcomes and shape the future of cancer care.

Delivered as a news-style programme it is anchored by presenter, Simon Thomas from the ITN London studios and explores the cutting-edge research and healthcare technologies leading the charge in prevention, detection and treatment and how early diagnosis and a collaborative approach are key to a better future for patient outcomes.

The reality is every two minutes someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer, with 1 in 2 people being diagnosed with some form of cancer during their lifetime[1]. 

Accord's film showcases how we are helping to tackle cancer highlighting our heritage as an oncology medicines company with our generic portfolio and how the company is looking to the future by bringing new and innovative medicines to market to tackle the disease.

The programme also highlights how Accord has played a leading role in partnership with NHS England and MHRA to repurpose older medicines to help new cohorts of patients.

Joseph Dunford, VP Speciality Brands, Accord Healthcare EMENA said 

"With so many of us affected by cancer, this has been a really important and poignant programme to be part of. Only through collaboration between cancer experts, industry, academia and patient organizations, can we make real progress toward a world without cancer.

There is much to be positive about but more needs to be done and World Cancer Day is a fantastic moment to raise awareness of that whilst acknowledging the amazing work being done."

'Shaping the Future of Cancer Care launches on 4th February 2024 to mark World Cancer Day and will be available to watch exclusively online at

https://business.itn.co.uk/programmes/shaping-the-future-of-cancer-care/

About Accord Healthcare

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Accord Healthcare is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in Europe. Accord has one of the largest market footprints of any European generic and biosimilars companies, selling generic medicines in over 80 countries around the world. This global footprint enables us to deliver vital, affordable medicines to national health systems supporting healthcare professionals to transform patient lives worldwide.

The approach of Accord is agile and inventive, always seeking to improve products and patients' access to them. Accord is driven to think differently and deliver more for the benefit of patients worldwide.

About ITN Business

Building on its decades of experience in B2B and corporate communications, ITN Business works with organisations, businesses, and brands to create a deeper, more authentic connection with their people, customers, partners, investors, or the wider world. Industry News is our broadcast news-style programming and bespoke digital campaigns for sectors, charities, and industries, sharing stories of innovation, best practice and thought leadership, to connect with the audiences that matter to our clients, and to ensure longer-term impact. For more information visit: business.itn.co.uk

[1] OECD, Health at Glance 2022, European Commission

Also from this source

Accord Healthcare s'associe à ITN Business pour la Journée mondiale contre le cancer afin d'explorer de quelle manière les approches innovantes contribuent à façonner l'avenir des soins contre le cancer

Accord Healthcare (Accord), l'une des sociétés pharmaceutiques à plus forte croissance d'Europe, marque aujourd'hui la Journée mondiale contre le...

Accord Healthcare se asocia con ITN Business para el Día Mundial contra el Cáncer

Accord Healthcare (Accord), una de las compañías farmacéuticas de más rápido crecimiento en Europa, celebra hoy el Día Mundial contra el Cáncer 2024...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Joint Ventures

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.