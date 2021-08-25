ACE Money Transfer and HBL are Back

MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Money Transfer, a leading online remittance provider and HBL, the largest commercial bank in Pakistan, launch a joint client promotion.

Under this promotional campaign ACE and HBL have joined hands to offer exciting prizes for individuals who would send monies from UK, EU and Australia through ACE Money Transfer and collect their remittances via an HBL account or as cash over counter from any branch of HBL in Pakistan.

The offer is valid from 1st August to 30th September 2021. All remittances transferred via ACE and paid into an HBL account or from any branch of HBL as cash pick-up shall be automatically enrolled for the lucky draw. Prizes offered as part of this campaign can be won by the senders as well as the recipients. Customers sending money will be eligible to win through a lucky draw Samsung S21 Ultra 5G mobile phones. There will be eight lucky winners for this prize. The recipients of the money in Pakistan have the opportunity to win a bumper prize of a brand new Toyota Yaris car. Their will be two cars that will be given away as part of the promotion. The lucky draws for the mobile phones will be held every week while those for the cars will be held on a monthly basis.

People in the UK, Europe and Australia are encouraged to use the ACE and HBL Promotion to send monies to their near and dear ones in Pakistan.

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer (registered name "Aftab Currency Exchange Limited") is a Manchester-based renowned financial institution which specializes in cross-border payments and provides online money remittance services from UK, EU and Australia with an extensive network of 300,000+ locations spread across 100+ countries worldwide.

About HBL

HBL was the first commercial bank to be established in Pakistan in 1947. Over the years, HBL has maintained its position as the largest private sector bank in Pakistan with more than 1650 branches, 2100+ ATMs and 54,000+ Konnect by HBL agents (branchless banking platform) serving over 23 million customers worldwide.

