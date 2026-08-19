Aceable Brings Driver Education Expertise to a New Generation of E-Bike and E-Scooter Riders

Free, mobile-first course gives young riders the safety knowledge and skills they need to navigate the road before they ever get behind the wheel

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The idea for Aceable's newest course didn't start in a boardroom. It started with parents at the company watching their kids climb onto e-bikes and e-scooters with no idea how to ride them safely, and realizing that they, the same people who had spent more than a decade teaching 20 million Americans how to drive, were sitting on exactly the expertise these kids needed. So they built it: a free E-Bike & E-Scooter Safety Course.

The course, available today, is designed to help young riders build the knowledge and skills they need to ride safely. Its mobile-first format meets riders where they already are, helping them develop the judgment, awareness, and confidence they need before they ride. Many of these riders haven't even started driver's education or learned the basic rules of the road, yet they're riding vehicles that can reach nearly 30 miles per hour. The course helps bridge that gap, giving young riders the foundational knowledge they need before they get on the road.

"As a mom of two, this is one of those issues that genuinely keeps me up at night," said Taylor McKinney, VP of Marketing at Aceable. "I see kids riding e-bikes and e-scooters in my neighborhood every day, often at speeds that require the same awareness and decision-making skills as driving a car. The difference is that many of these young riders have never learned the rules of the road. As parents and educators, we felt a responsibility to do something about that."

A 2026 study of pediatric patients found that riders ages 10 to 19 now account for roughly 4 in 10 e-bike emergency room visits, a number that's climbing as more teens use these vehicles to get to school, friends' houses and everywhere in between.

"These are kids getting hurt, not just numbers in a study," said Blake Garrett, founder and CEO of Aceable. "I have three young kids of my own, and I've spent years building tools that help people become safer drivers. As e-bikes and e-scooters become a bigger part of how young people get around, safety education needs to keep pace. We built this course to help riders understand the rules of the road, recognize risks, and make safer decisions every time they ride."

The growing focus on youth e-bike and e-scooter safety is reflected in new regulations and community initiatives nationwide. From Utah's helmet mandate and upcoming youth e-bike certification requirement to California's citation-diversion programs and school district safety requirements, policymakers and local leaders are increasingly exploring ways to improve rider safety through education, training and accountability. While approaches vary by community, the momentum reflects a broader recognition that young riders need the knowledge and skills to safely navigate roads shared with cars, bikes and pedestrians.

Aceable's E-Bike & E-Scooter Safety Course teaches teens through short, engaging video lessons designed to build practical riding skills and encourage course completion. Topics include helmet and equipment safety, rules of the road, riding in traffic and bike lanes, navigating intersections, avoiding common hazards, and developing the awareness and decision-making skills needed to ride confidently and responsibly. Built around how young people learn today, the mobile-first course features vertical scrolling, video-based content and can be completed in under 30 minutes. The course is available to riders nationwide at https://www.aceable.com/e-bike-safety-course/. It was built with 12- to 15-year-olds in mind, but is available for anyone to take for free.

E-Bike & E-Scooter Safety is also available at no cost to community organizations, including schools, first responders, and municipal groups working to promote safer riding. Organizations interested in partnering with Aceable can contact [email protected].

Aceable's course is designed to make riders safer and is not a state-approved or mandated credential. Riders should check their local requirements.

About Aceable

Aceable is a leading digital education platform that transforms licensing and certification by offering smarter, faster, and more engaging courses. With more than a decade of experience, Aceable has replaced outdated training formats with dynamic, accredited programs designed to help individuals achieve their goals. Known for its success in driving real estate and driving education, Aceable continues to expand into new industries, including insurance and mortgage originator education, providing a modern and effective approach to learning. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the company has earned recognition as one of Austin's Best Places to Work by Austin Business Journal, Built In Austin, and EqualOcean. Learn more at www.aceable.com.

Media Contact

Rebecca Reese

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SOURCE Aceable