ActLight photodiode technology approved by leading semiconductor foundry and ready for volume production

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActLight, the Swiss technology firm known for its best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio photodiodes, announced today that its IP portfolio has been approved by a leading global semiconductor foundry. The innovative photodiode technology is now offered to the market through the foundry's official website.

It was only a matter of time until ActLight and a globally recognized semiconductor foundry joined forces to promote the innovative Dynamic PhotoDiode IP: in fact, after having produced several samples and having studied the silicon test report, the wafer foundry has acknowledged the sensors outstanding performance and approved the IP to be part of their library in the Analog & Mixed Signal category. The IP based on CMOS 0.18um geometry is now offered globally and ready for volume, high quality productions.

"We are very pleased to have the opportunity of extending the commercial offer of our innovative photodiode with the support of such a valued partner," said Serguei Okhonin, Co-founder and CEO at ActLight "The partnership acknowledges not only the exceptional performance but as well the maturity of our technology."

About ActLight SA

ActLight SA, the start-up company founded in 2011 and based in Switzerland, focuses on the field of photonics by developing a new type of photodetector, the Dynamic PhotoDiode. Being a fabless company, ActLight specializes in the Intellectual Property (IP) of this area and operates primarily in the IP licensing business model.

ActLight's patented technology allows the substantial improvement of the efficiency and accuracy of various light sensing applications, such as Time Of Flight (TOF) depth sensing, vital signs monitoring, 3D/2D cameras and much more. ActLight operates in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, with a focus on smartphones and wearable devices, healthcare/medtech, autonomous driving, drones and robotics.

More info about ActLight available at http://www.act-light.com

