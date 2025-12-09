ACTO'S CXZONE WINS DUAL HONORS IN THE 2025 PHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGY EXCELLENCE AWARDS

First and Only AI-Simulated Roleplay Solution Exclusively Designed for Pharmaceutical Field Professionals, Awarded for AI Roleplay and Field Simulation Excellence

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTO , a leader in AI-first field excellence solutions for life sciences and a Veeva Product Partner and member of the Veeva AI Partner Program, today announced that ACTO's CxZone won dual honors in the 2025 Pharmaceutical Technology Excellence Awards.

As the first and only AI-simulated roleplay solution exclusively designed for pharmaceutical field professionals, CxZone won recognition in both the Innovation (AI Roleplay) and Product Launches (Field Simulation) categories. Read about ACTO's recognition in the 2025 Pharmaceutical Technology Excellence Awards here .

"This recognition validates our purpose-built approach to develop CxZone, which was to empower field reps to show up in the most human way possible," said Parth Khanna , CEO of ACTO. "CxZone can help field professionals rehearse difficult conversations, test different approaches, and build confidence. By helping field professionals speak the language of medicine with clarity and confidence, interactions with healthcare providers can be authentic in the moment and build more trust."

"The judges were impressed by how CxZone applies AI to a very real and complex industry challenge: turning strategy into meaningful, compliant conversations with healthcare professionals," said Tina Ross, Awards Manager at Pharmaceutical Technology. "By combining empathetic, clinically grounded simulations with seamless integration of current MLR‑approved content, ACTO stood out as a forward‑thinking partner to the life sciences sector and a clear winner across both Innovation and Product Launches categories."

Innovation (AI Roleplay) Award Category

In the category of Innovation (AI Roleplay), ACTO addressed persistent challenges in pharmaceutical field engagement. A significant hurdle facing pharmaceutical companies is ensuring that strategies developed at headquarters translate effectively into field conversations with healthcare providers (HCPs). According to industry data, only 28% of HCPs feel their interactions with field representatives meet their needs, despite substantial investments made in field forces. ACTO developed CxZone to improve field rep/HCP engagement and interactions.

Another recognized innovation was CxZone's integration with Veeva Vault PromoMats and MedComms, which allows practice scenarios to be built around the most current, medical, legal and regulatory (MLR)-approved content, an industry first.

Product Launches (Field Simulation) Award Category

In the second category, ACTO went beyond basic sales skill development to focus on what matters most in HCP conversations—allowing field teams to work on clinical fluency and product messaging, along with receiving specific "Clinical IQ" and "Messaging" scores and feedback. CxZone is built on ACTO's proprietary Empathetic AI engine, making the AI-simulated HCP interaction realistic and personal.

Traditional roleplay exercises can be uncomfortable and artificial for both participants and facilitators. Such "roleplay fatigue" can undermine and limit training effectiveness, especially when field teams must master complex clinical and product information in a short period. ACTO developed CxZone's gamified, on-demand environment to provide field professionals the ability to practice and simulate "real-life" clinical conversations without the pressure of live observation.

CxZone's backend user interface is also intuitive and easy, so trainers can design the HCP avatar, define the conversation, set evaluation criteria, and deploy the simulation to the field themselves in a matter of minutes. Practice scenarios in CxZone can be built around content auto-synced with Veeva PromoMats and MedComms, ensuring field professionals always practice with current, approved materials for their simulations to enhance the HCP experience.

As the first and only AI-simulated roleplay solution exclusively designed for life sciences field professionals, CxZone provides field reps and Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs) a judgment-free, on-demand practice environment with instant personalized feedback aligned to a company's unique sales process and coaching models.

About the Pharmaceutical Technology Excellence Awards



The Pharmaceutical Technology Excellence Awards is an independent recognition programme powered by the business intelligence of GlobalData. Its team of researchers and journalists, along with Artificial Intelligence, analyze over 1 billion datasets during the year to recognize, endorse and rank top-tier companies and their achievements in 200+ counties. One of the largest and widely recognized programs industrywide, its objective is to recognise forward-thinking, innovative companies that drive positive change in the industry. The program focuses on Areas of Excellence in business expansion, diversity, environmental, financing, innovation, investments, M&A, marketing, product launches, research and development, and safety and social.

About ACTO

ACTO is an Intelligent Field Excellence (IFE) platform built for life sciences that unifies human intelligence with empathetic AI to help Sales, Medical, Market Access, and Marketing teams improve customer engagement and brand performance. With ACTO, biopharma companies can ensure field professionals are always competent, confident, and credible in face-to-face HCP interactions, while providing senior leaders and frontline managers with the insight they need to drive continuous field force effectiveness. As a validated platform compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and SOC 2 Type II certified, ACTO is the trusted partner for intelligent field excellence in the life sciences industry.

