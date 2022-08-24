Actress Gina Rodriguez Stars As the New Face of Anne Klein

Fronts Fall '22 Campaign Debuting in Harper's Bazaar

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic American women's fashion brand Anne Klein partners with Golden Globe Award winning actress Gina Rodriguez for its Fall/Holiday 2022 campaign, which launches in the September issue of Harper's Bazaar.

Actress Gina Rodriguez partners with Anne Klein for Fall 2022 campaign which debuts in the September issue of Harper's Bazaar. Actress Gina Rodriguez models the winning t-shirt design by Valeria Nicole for Anne Klein's Scholar Design Competition which benefits the Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF). The commemorative tee will be on sale at anneklein.com and macys.com.

Rodriguez is best known for her leading role as Jane in the TV series Jane the Virgin. Named the "Next Big Thing" and one of the "Top 35 Latinos Under 35," by The Hollywood Reporter, Rodriguez has also starred in multiple feature films including Filly Brown (2012), Deepwater Horizon (2016), Ferdinand (2017), Annihilation (2018), Miss Bala (2019), Someone Great (2019), Scoob! (2020), and voiced the titular character of the Netflix animated action-adventure series Carmen Sandiego.

Rodriguez was chosen not only for her prowess as an actor, but her commitment to philanthropy and female empowerment. She chairs her own We Will Foundation that was founded with her sisters, positioned to empower young Hispanic youth through arts and education and has been an advocate of creating a seat at the table for Latina women in the production world of Hollywood.

"Gina exemplifies the Anne Klein brand ethos as she is a leader in her industry and a strong advocate for her community," said Effy Zinkin, Chief Operating Officer at WHP Global, owner of the Anne Klein brand. "We are honored to have her as the face of our new campaign and as our partner to help further the brand's mission of encouraging, empowering, and engaging women through content and causes that create and foster community."

"I am thrilled to join forces with the team at Anne Klein and to support their efforts to make an impact for future communities of women," adds Rodriguez. "I feel blessed to be in a position to help champion the voices and art of the Latinx community and partner with like-minded brands that can bring real change."

Anne Klein's Fall 2022 campaign was shot in New York City by award-winning photographer Mark Seliger, who is noted for his portraitures memorializing some of the biggest names in pop culture on the covers of Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Italian VOGUE, Harper's Bazaar, ELLE and GQ. Rodriguez is featured wearing the Fall 2022 ready-to-wear, footwear, handbag, jewelry, eyewear (optical and sun), watch, and outerwear collections of Anne Klein. The new Fall collection will be available beginning early September at major retailers including Macy's, Dillard's, Belk and online at Nordstrom, Amazon and AnneKlein.com.

In addition, Rodriguez will support the brand's cause partner by modeling the winning t-shirt design for Anne Klein's Scholar Design Competition which benefits the Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF), a national non-profit partner dedicated to supporting, nurturing, and honoring the future of fashion. The winning design was created by an FSF scholar, recent SCAD graduate, and Puerto Rico native, Valeria Nicole. The commemorative tee will be on sale at Macy's and AnneKlein.com with a campaign debuting in the October Issue of T, The New York Times Style Magazine.

Rodriquez follows supermodel and activist Joan Smalls as the next feature talent for the Anne Klein brand which showcases dynamic woman each season. New talent will be announced for Spring'23 and Fall '23 as part of the global two-year initiative.

About Anne Klein

Anne Klein is an iconic legacy women's fashion brand founded in 1968, serving women around the world with classic American style. The brand's namesake, Anne Klein herself, formed the brand to create elegant sportswear for women and revolutionize the way that women think about and buy clothing. Now owned by WHP Global, the Anne Klein brand continues to outfit the women who make an impact on the world, with products being sold throughout North America, China, Korea, the Philippines, Mexico and other countries around the world. For more information, visit www.anneklein.com, @AnneKlein on Facebook or @AnneKleinOfficial on Instagram.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, LOTTO®, JOE'S JEANS®, WILLIAM RAST®, TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, and a controlling interest in the ISAAC MIZRAHI® fashion brand, Collectively the brands generate approximately USD $4.5 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

