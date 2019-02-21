Acura Sales Climb 11% as American Honda Posts Strong February Results

-- Acura brand trucks set new February mark as RDX also gets record and MDX rises in double digits

-- Honda HR-V sets February sales record, its best month since a June 2018 flood strapped supplies

-- Honda Accord sales rise 2.5% in tight sedan market

-- Honda CR-V gains 1.7%, surpassing 26,000 sales

TORRANCE, Calif., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

American Honda

Honda

Acura









Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

115,139

51,262

63,877

102,926

47,847

55,079

12,213

3,415

8,798

-0.4%

-6%

+4.6%

-1.6%

-5.5%

+2.1%

+11.3%

-11.7%

+23.9%

"We're off to a good start in 2019 with notable gains for both cars and light trucks, bolstered by the arrival of our all-new Passport SUV," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the American Honda Automobile Division. "Our terrific product lineup is helping grow sales in all key segments of our business and we are achieving this success by maintaining a disciplined approach to supply and incentive spending."

Honda

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

Honda maintained a strong sales pace in February, with core models Accord and CR-V posting gains and HR-V setting a record, while the brand-new Passport SUV had its first full month of sales.

  • Despite on-going sedan market headwinds, Accord gained 2.5% on sales of 20,254 units, continuing its retail sales leadership in the midsize segment.
  • HR-V sales rose 4.4% in February on sales of 7,093 units, a new February record and its best month since the full impact of a flood that stopped production for four months last year.
  • CR-V gained 1.7% in February, cresting 26,000 units for the month, while Pilot posted a strong month with sales of nearly 11,000 units.
  • Sales of electrified models (over 4,500 units) remained strong with Insight topping 1,500 units to lead industry sales for dedicated hybrid models.

Honda began 2019 as the retail #1 passenger car brand in America, with Accord the retail best-selling midsize sedan for the 4th straight month and Civic entering its 4th year as America's retail best-selling car.

 

CR-V continues as the retail #1 CUV in America, while approaching nearly a 20% share in segment.




Acura

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

Acura continued to gain traction as sales climbed more than 11% for the month. Acura trucks, up 24%, set a new February record. Sedans remained strong as ILX and TLX continue to outperform their segments in retail sales.

  • RDX sales jumped 31.8% in February on sales of 4,965 units, a February record and the 9th consecutive month of record sales.
  • MDX had a robust month, gaining 14.9% on sales of 3,833 units.
  • ILX sales were up 15.8%, despite inventory issues related to the ramp-up of the refreshed 2019 model.

Coming off its best year ever, the new RDX has continued as the #1 retail-seller in segment, the #2 retail-selling luxury SUV and the #3 model in all of luxury.

 

 

Acura began 2019 with retail sales up 10% while key competitors experienced declines.

 





American Honda Vehicle Sales for January 2019


Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date


January 2019

January 2018

DSR** % Change

MoM % Change

January 2019

January 2018

DSR** % Change

YoY % Change

American Honda Total

106,139

104,542

1.5%

1.5%

106,139

104,542

1.5%

1.5%

Total Car Sales

47,401

48,203

-1.7%

-1.7%

47,401

48,203

-1.7%

-1.7%

Total Truck Sales

58,738

56,339

4.3%

4.3%

58,738

56,339

4.3%

4.3%

Honda Total Car Sales

44,777

45,224

-1.0%

-1.0%

44,777

45,224

-1.0%

-1.0%

Honda Total Truck Sales

51,598

50,410

2.4%

2.4%

51,598

50,410

2.4%

2.4%

Acura Total Car Sales

2,624

2,979

-11.9%

-11.9%

2,624

2,979

-11.9%

-11.9%

Acura Total Truck Sales

7,140

5,929

20.4%

20.4%

7,140

5,929

20.4%

20.4%

* Total Domestic Car Sales

37,509

42,467

-11.7%

-11.7%

37,509

42,467

-11.7%

-11.7%

Honda Division

35,004

39,622

-11.7%

-11.7%

35,004

39,622

-11.7%

-11.7%

Acura Division

2,505

2,845

-12.0%

-12.0%

2,505

2,845

-12.0%

-12.0%

* Total Domestic Truck Sales

56,486

56,339

0.3%

0.3%

56,486

56,339

0.3%

0.3%

Honda Division

49,346

50,410

-2.1%

-2.1%

49,346

50,410

-2.1%

-2.1%

Acura Division

7,140

5,929

20.4%

20.4%

7,140

5,929

20.4%

20.4%

  Total Import Car Sales

9,892

5,736

72.5%

72.5%

9,892

5,736

72.5%

72.5%

Honda Division

9,773

5,602

74.5%

74.5%

9,773

5,602

74.5%

74.5%

Acura Division

119

134

-11.2%

-11.2%

119

134

-11.2%

-11.2%

  Total Import Truck Sales

2,252

0

0.0%

0.0%

2,252

0

0.0%

0.0%

Honda Division

2,252

0

0.0%

0.0%

2,252

0

0.0%

0.0%

Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION

Honda Division Total

96,375

95,634

0.8%

0.8%

96,375

95,634

0.8%

0.8%

ACCORD

18,786

17,677

6.3%

6.3%

18,786

17,677

6.3%

6.3%

CIVIC

21,553

23,749

-9.2%

-9.2%

21,553

23,749

-9.2%

-9.2%

CLARITY

1,271

853

49.0%

49.0%

1,271

853

49.0%

49.0%

CR-Z

0

8

-100.0%

-100.0%

0

8

-100.0%

-100.0%

FIT

1,405

2,937

-52.2%

-52.2%

1,405

2,937

-52.2%

-52.2%

INSIGHT

1,762

0

0.0%

0.0%

1,762

0

0.0%

0.0%












CR-V

29,152

24,326

19.8%

19.8%

29,152

24,326

19.8%

19.8%

HR-V

5,974

6,259

-4.6%

-4.6%

5,974

6,259

-4.6%

-4.6%

ODYSSEY

5,828

6,100

-4.5%

-4.5%

5,828

6,100

-4.5%

-4.5%

PASSPORT

126

0

0.0%

0.0%

126

0

0.0%

0.0%

PILOT

8,556

11,619

-26.4%

-26.4%

8,556

11,619

-26.4%

-26.4%

RIDGELINE

1,962

2,106

-6.8%

-6.8%

1,962

2,106

-6.8%

-6.8%












Acura Division Total

9,764

8,908

9.6%

9.6%

9,764

8,908

9.6%

9.6%

ILX

805

656

22.7%

22.7%

805

656

22.7%

22.7%

NSX

31

34

-8.8%

-8.8%

31

34

-8.8%

-8.8%

RLX / RL

119

134

-11.2%

-11.2%

119

134

-11.2%

-11.2%

TLX

1,669

2,155

-22.6%

-22.6%

1,669

2,155

-22.6%

-22.6%












MDX

2,968

2,968

0.0%

0.0%

2,968

2,968

0.0%

0.0%

RDX

4,172

2,961

40.9%

40.9%

4,172

2,961

40.9%

40.9%












Selling Days

25

25

25

25



**** Electrified Vehicles

4,612

1,535

200.5%

200.5%

4,612

1,535

200.5%

200.5%




*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts

**   Daily Selling Rate

**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.

