Acura Sales Climb 11% as American Honda Posts Strong February Results
-- Acura brand trucks set new February mark as RDX also gets record and MDX rises in double digits
-- Honda HR-V sets February sales record, its best month since a June 2018 flood strapped supplies
-- Honda Accord sales rise 2.5% in tight sedan market
-- Honda CR-V gains 1.7%, surpassing 26,000 sales
Mar 01, 2019, 11:07 ET
TORRANCE, Calif., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
|
American Honda
|
Honda
|
Acura
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
115,139
|
51,262
|
63,877
|
102,926
|
47,847
|
55,079
|
12,213
|
3,415
|
8,798
|
-0.4%
|
-6%
|
+4.6%
|
-1.6%
|
-5.5%
|
+2.1%
|
+11.3%
|
-11.7%
|
+23.9%
"We're off to a good start in 2019 with notable gains for both cars and light trucks, bolstered by the arrival of our all-new Passport SUV," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the American Honda Automobile Division. "Our terrific product lineup is helping grow sales in all key segments of our business and we are achieving this success by maintaining a disciplined approach to supply and incentive spending."
|
Honda
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
Honda maintained a strong sales pace in February, with core models Accord and CR-V posting gains and HR-V setting a record, while the brand-new Passport SUV had its first full month of sales.
|
Honda began 2019 as the retail #1 passenger car brand in America, with Accord the retail best-selling midsize sedan for the 4th straight month and Civic entering its 4th year as America's retail best-selling car.
|
CR-V continues as the retail #1 CUV in America, while approaching nearly a 20% share in segment.
|
Acura
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
Acura continued to gain traction as sales climbed more than 11% for the month. Acura trucks, up 24%, set a new February record. Sedans remained strong as ILX and TLX continue to outperform their segments in retail sales.
|
Coming off its best year ever, the new RDX has continued as the #1 retail-seller in segment, the #2 retail-selling luxury SUV and the #3 model in all of luxury.
|
Acura began 2019 with retail sales up 10% while key competitors experienced declines.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for January 2019
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
January 2019
|
January 2018
|
DSR** % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
January 2019
|
January 2018
|
DSR** % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
American Honda Total
|
106,139
|
104,542
|
1.5%
|
1.5%
|
106,139
|
104,542
|
1.5%
|
1.5%
|
Total Car Sales
|
47,401
|
48,203
|
-1.7%
|
-1.7%
|
47,401
|
48,203
|
-1.7%
|
-1.7%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
58,738
|
56,339
|
4.3%
|
4.3%
|
58,738
|
56,339
|
4.3%
|
4.3%
|
Honda Total Car Sales
|
44,777
|
45,224
|
-1.0%
|
-1.0%
|
44,777
|
45,224
|
-1.0%
|
-1.0%
|
Honda Total Truck Sales
|
51,598
|
50,410
|
2.4%
|
2.4%
|
51,598
|
50,410
|
2.4%
|
2.4%
|
Acura Total Car Sales
|
2,624
|
2,979
|
-11.9%
|
-11.9%
|
2,624
|
2,979
|
-11.9%
|
-11.9%
|
Acura Total Truck Sales
|
7,140
|
5,929
|
20.4%
|
20.4%
|
7,140
|
5,929
|
20.4%
|
20.4%
|
* Total Domestic Car Sales
|
37,509
|
42,467
|
-11.7%
|
-11.7%
|
37,509
|
42,467
|
-11.7%
|
-11.7%
|
Honda Division
|
35,004
|
39,622
|
-11.7%
|
-11.7%
|
35,004
|
39,622
|
-11.7%
|
-11.7%
|
Acura Division
|
2,505
|
2,845
|
-12.0%
|
-12.0%
|
2,505
|
2,845
|
-12.0%
|
-12.0%
|
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
56,486
|
56,339
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|
56,486
|
56,339
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|
Honda Division
|
49,346
|
50,410
|
-2.1%
|
-2.1%
|
49,346
|
50,410
|
-2.1%
|
-2.1%
|
Acura Division
|
7,140
|
5,929
|
20.4%
|
20.4%
|
7,140
|
5,929
|
20.4%
|
20.4%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
9,892
|
5,736
|
72.5%
|
72.5%
|
9,892
|
5,736
|
72.5%
|
72.5%
|
Honda Division
|
9,773
|
5,602
|
74.5%
|
74.5%
|
9,773
|
5,602
|
74.5%
|
74.5%
|
Acura Division
|
119
|
134
|
-11.2%
|
-11.2%
|
119
|
134
|
-11.2%
|
-11.2%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
2,252
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
2,252
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Honda Division
|
2,252
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
2,252
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
96,375
|
95,634
|
0.8%
|
0.8%
|
96,375
|
95,634
|
0.8%
|
0.8%
|
ACCORD
|
18,786
|
17,677
|
6.3%
|
6.3%
|
18,786
|
17,677
|
6.3%
|
6.3%
|
CIVIC
|
21,553
|
23,749
|
-9.2%
|
-9.2%
|
21,553
|
23,749
|
-9.2%
|
-9.2%
|
CLARITY
|
1,271
|
853
|
49.0%
|
49.0%
|
1,271
|
853
|
49.0%
|
49.0%
|
CR-Z
|
0
|
8
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
8
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
FIT
|
1,405
|
2,937
|
-52.2%
|
-52.2%
|
1,405
|
2,937
|
-52.2%
|
-52.2%
|
INSIGHT
|
1,762
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
1,762
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
CR-V
|
29,152
|
24,326
|
19.8%
|
19.8%
|
29,152
|
24,326
|
19.8%
|
19.8%
|
HR-V
|
5,974
|
6,259
|
-4.6%
|
-4.6%
|
5,974
|
6,259
|
-4.6%
|
-4.6%
|
ODYSSEY
|
5,828
|
6,100
|
-4.5%
|
-4.5%
|
5,828
|
6,100
|
-4.5%
|
-4.5%
|
PASSPORT
|
126
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
126
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
PILOT
|
8,556
|
11,619
|
-26.4%
|
-26.4%
|
8,556
|
11,619
|
-26.4%
|
-26.4%
|
RIDGELINE
|
1,962
|
2,106
|
-6.8%
|
-6.8%
|
1,962
|
2,106
|
-6.8%
|
-6.8%
|
Acura Division Total
|
9,764
|
8,908
|
9.6%
|
9.6%
|
9,764
|
8,908
|
9.6%
|
9.6%
|
ILX
|
805
|
656
|
22.7%
|
22.7%
|
805
|
656
|
22.7%
|
22.7%
|
NSX
|
31
|
34
|
-8.8%
|
-8.8%
|
31
|
34
|
-8.8%
|
-8.8%
|
RLX / RL
|
119
|
134
|
-11.2%
|
-11.2%
|
119
|
134
|
-11.2%
|
-11.2%
|
TLX
|
1,669
|
2,155
|
-22.6%
|
-22.6%
|
1,669
|
2,155
|
-22.6%
|
-22.6%
|
MDX
|
2,968
|
2,968
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
2,968
|
2,968
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
RDX
|
4,172
|
2,961
|
40.9%
|
40.9%
|
4,172
|
2,961
|
40.9%
|
40.9%
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
**** Electrified Vehicles
|
4,612
|
1,535
|
200.5%
|
200.5%
|
4,612
|
1,535
|
200.5%
|
200.5%
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
|
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
Share this article