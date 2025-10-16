A.D.A.M. Innovations and SOPHiA GENETICS partner to advance liquid biopsy testing and companion diagnostics for precision oncology in Japan

ROLLE, Switzerland and TOKYO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A.D.A.M. Innovations, Japan's leading private genetic testing company, and SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), an AI technology company pioneering data-driven medicine, today announced at ESMO a strategic agreement to bring cutting-edge liquid biopsy genomic testing to the Japanese population. The companies will also partner to commercialize a liquid biopsy companion diagnostic aimed at advancing personalized and precision cancer care in Japan.

As a market leader for genetic testing in Japan with a high-throughput laboratory located in central Tokyo, A.D.A.M. Innovations has served the Japanese population for over 20 years and completed over 2.8 million genomic tests to-date. A.D.A.M. Innovations will continue its legacy of bringing global innovations to Japan by adopting the AI-powered SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to advance personalized cancer testing across the country.

The partnership will initially focus on launching the liquid biopsy application, MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDMTM. This innovative liquid biopsy test is designed to detect actionable genomic alterations from a single blood draw, leveraging state-of-the-art AI to analyze circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in a minimally invasive manner. The test utilizes a matched tumor-normal approach which improves accuracy and avoids false positives. By launching the test locally and analyzing samples in-house, A.D.A.M. Innovations will expedite testing turnaround times, reduce costs to patients, and advance local cancer research.

As part of the partnership, the companies also aim to develop a liquid biopsy companion diagnostic (CDx) test in Japan. By developing the application into a CDx, more patients can gain access to the benefits of the high-quality tumor profiling test, advancing personalized healthcare at scale. The offering will also provide pharmaceutical partners with a powerful new tool to accelerate drug development and market access in Japan. The companies will collaborate across all steps of the development process, with A.D.A.M. Innovations leveraging its deep clinical and regulatory expertise to support regulatory submissions in Japan.

"Making precision oncology more accessible to patients in Japan is a significant milestone," said Ross Muken, President, SOPHiA GENETICS. "By combining A.D.A.M. Innovations' strong clinical expertise and local presence with the global reach of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, we can drive the nationwide adoption of data-driven medicine, advancing both clinical research and the delivery of personalized oncology care."

"For over two decades, we have supported academic, research and medical institutions with advanced clinical genomic testing," commented Michel Mommejat, President of A.D.A.M. Innovations. "Through our partnership with SOPHiA GENETICS and its AI-driven platform, we are taking a major step forward in accelerating precision oncology across Japan. Testing locally enables faster turnaround times, reduces costs, enhances patient care, and supports global CDx deployments."

The collaboration was formally announced from the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025 in Berlin. The announcement underscores both companies' shared commitment to advancing data-driven and liquid biopsy-based solutions for cancer care in Japan. Learn more by connecting with SOPHiA GENETICS and A.D.A.M. Innovations at ESMO booth #2039 from October 17-21, 2025.

For more information on SOPHiA GENETICS, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on LinkedIn.

For more information on A.D.A.M. Innovations, visit ADAM-INNOVATIONS.COM or connect on LinkedIn.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact [email protected] to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

About A.D.A.M. Innovations Co.

Founded in 2004 in Tokyo, A.D.A.M. Innovations (currently operating as Genesis Healthcare Co.) is a pioneer in genomics, AI, and precision health solutions. The company develops cutting-edge technologies spanning clinical diagnostics, consumer genetics, and AI-driven R&D data platforms. To date, it has conducted more than 2.8 million genetic tests and maintains the largest R&D genomic database of the Japanese population. The company's name will change to A.D.A.M. Innovations Co. effective November 1, 2025.

