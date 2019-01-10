Adameve.com Reveals Stats On Americans' Condom Use

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, is back with new results from their annual sex survey. This time, they asked over 1,000 adults about details of their condom use – and the responses may surprise you.

When asked if condoms were a regular part of their sexual activity, 37% of the respondents (40% of the men and 35% of the women) said yes, while 63% of those polled (60% of the men and 64% of the women) said no.

Of those who make it a practice to use condoms during sexual activity, 34% of the women said they requested them for their personal protection while only 23% of the men said they requested condoms. Twenty-six percent of the males (compared to 15% of the women) who used condoms said they only did so because their partners asked them to. However, both 50% of the males and 50% of the women admitted they used condoms for both themselves and their partners.

Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve, finds these numbers alarmingly low. "While there are many people involved in long-term, monogamous relationships who can safely opt not to use condoms, condoms are still the best way to protect your partner and yourself from unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted disease. Condom designs have improved dramatically over the years, and more people need to take personal responsibility for their sexual health."

"Adam & Eve started as a condoms-by-mail company in 1971," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve. "Condoms still remain a strong seller for us, and we encourage using condoms as part of safe sex practices."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

