Adecco surpasses one million AI-powered candidate interactions, cutting time-to-deliver by 50%

Scaling human-centred AI recruitment across 10 countries, Adecco is increasing speed, fill rates and candidate access through its growing network of AI agents.

ZURICH, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecco, the world's leading workforce solutions provider, today announced a major milestone in its AI transformation: more than one million AI-powered candidate interactions delivered across ten countries. Supported by strategic technology partnerships, the business is already seeing measurable impact at scale, including faster hiring, stronger fill rates and improved access for candidates.

In total, Adecco has now recorded 1.2 million candidate-agent interactions – including 250,000 fully completed interviews across 50,000 jobs – equating to more than 12 years of continuous conversation time.

AI agents across the full recruitment lifecycle

Adecco has deployed AI agents across seven distinct stages of the recruitment lifecycle, covering pre-screening, talent pool management, recruiter support, customer service, onboarding and voice capability. Together, they represent a broader transformation of recruitment delivery, rather than a single-point automation.

Quality of experience is high, with 51% of interactions taking place outside traditional working hours. This gives candidates greater flexibility and access, while allowing recruiters to focus more of their time on meaningful human connection.

Business results are just as compelling. In lead markets, this transformation has helped cut time-to-deliver by 50% and drive fill rates above 80%, while achieving customer satisfaction scores of 4.3 out of 5.

Redeployment

One of the most distinctive innovations is Adecco's Redeployment Agent. Rather than leaving candidates to restart their search when an assignment ends, it proactively reconnects within days, captures feedback and builds a personalised profile of future opportunities. The result is a smoother transition for candidates and a stronger path to continued employment.

These agents are also changing how Adecco's recruiters work, automating repetitive tasks such as pre-screening, shortlisting and workflow coordination, and freeing teams to focus on what matters most: building relationships with clients and candidates to make better, faster placements.

Scaling for high-volume markets

Leveraging a successful one-year experimentation phase across Latin America, Adecco is now preparing to expand its high-volume recruitment capability into additional countries, particularly in sectors that require large-scale talent deployment.

The move underlines Adecco's view of AI as more than an efficiency tool. Instead, it's seen as a scalable capability that can support consistent, high-quality candidate experiences and growth in markets where speed, volume and precision matter most.

Christophe Catoir, Global President and CEO, Adecco, comments: "At 1.2 million interactions, this is no longer about potential, it's about proven impact.

"Our approach is built on talent, tech and touch: AI and human connection working together. With exclusive agents trained on an unparalleled volume of daily candidate engagements, we're turning that belief into measurable outcomes – for clients, candidates and recruiters – without ever losing the local presence from our 3,500 branches that sets us apart.

"It shows that, when AI is designed around people, it can expand access, improve speed and deliver better results. That's the opportunity Adecco is bringing to life at scale."

Part of a broader AI transformation

Adecco's AI rollout is accelerating as part of a broader business transformation. Additional agents and expansions are already scheduled over the next two months, extending Adecco's AI-enabled recruitment model into further high-growth talent markets.

These milestones support The Adecco Group's broader strategy to help transform recruitment through the responsible and ethical use of AI. Adecco is now translating that strategy into frontline outcomes with greater speed, scale and consistency.

About Adecco

Adecco is the leading global workforce solutions provider and part of the Adecco Group. As a trusted partner for businesses and jobseekers alike, we believe in connecting skills with rewarding opportunities while helping global and local organizations build and optimize their workforce for long-term success. We offer a full spectrum of workforce solutions for a resilient economy: Temporary and permanent placement as well as outsourcing solutions to provide ultimate flexibility for both companies and candidates. We are determined to play our part in changing the world of work for the better, providing effective solutions for making it a more diverse, inclusive place.

About The Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent and technology expertise company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organizations to optimize their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to fostering sustainable employability and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).

For further information, please contact:

Adele Hawkes, SVP Global Head of Communications, Adecco

+44 (0)7522 986134

[email protected]