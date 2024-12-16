ADOIT 17.1: Empowering Teams with Seamless EA Collaboration and Personalization

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group today unveiled ADOIT 17.1, the latest version of their Enterprise Architecture (EA) platform, packed with powerful features designed to elevate collaboration, streamline workflows, and enable unmatched personalization for users.

ADOIT 17.1 is built with collaboration and personalization at its core, empowering organizations to align their architecture with business goals and accelerate transformation. This update simplifies complex processes, making it easier for stakeholders across departments to contribute to decision-making, drive meaningful change, and achieve faster, more impactful results.

Key Highlights of ADOIT 17.1:

ADOIT Forms : Enable all team members – whether technical experts or business leaders—to contribute and update architecture data through a simple, intuitive survey interface. No ADOIT or ArchiMate expertise required.

: Enable all team members – whether technical experts or business leaders—to contribute and update architecture data through a simple, intuitive survey interface. No ADOIT or ArchiMate expertise required. Effortless Web Administration : Quickly configure and manage your ADOIT environment through a streamlined web interface, easily handling user permissions, repository settings, and license management.

: Quickly configure and manage your ADOIT environment through a streamlined web interface, easily handling user permissions, repository settings, and license management. Application Investment Planning Survey : A new customizable survey feature that helps organizations make smarter, faster decisions about their application landscape. Assess applications, evaluate business value, and define investment strategies – all in minutes.

: A new customizable survey feature that helps organizations make smarter, faster decisions about their application landscape. Assess applications, evaluate business value, and define investment strategies – all in minutes. Enhanced Collaboration Tools: With customizable workspaces and intuitive interfaces, teams can now collaborate seamlessly across departments, breaking down silos and promoting a culture of shared ownership.

"ADOIT 17.1 brings collaboration and personalization to the forefront of Enterprise Architecture," said Christoph Moser, ADOIT Product Manager. "This release empowers organizations to accelerate transformation, make smarter, data-driven decisions, and ensure their architecture efforts are aligned with business objectives, delivering faster, tangible results."

To explore the full range of features and learn how ADOIT 17.1 can transform your organization's architecture processes, visit the BOC Group website.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group crafts and markets state-of-the-art Enterprise Modelling Software in the domains of BPM, EA and GRC, for effective and extensive business management in the digital era. Our tools are based on interconnectivity. They are free to adapt to the users' needs and can collaborate with a wide-range of ecosystem applications.



ADOIT global customers include Allianz, Dentsu Aegis, iHeart Media, PostFinance, the Vienna International Airport and many others.

Contact

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH

Michael Kamberov

Global Market Development Manager

+43 1 905 10 81 2250

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2466100/5077331/BOC_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BOC Products & Services AG