Advertising leaders join Rocketium to scale AI-powered creative production platform

Foo brings 20 years of global experience at WPP, Omnicom and Publicis Groupe, driving growth through creativity, media, and data, leading mandates for brands like P&G, Mars, and HP. Mehta brings over 20 years of advertising and brand leadership, with experience across MullenLowe Lintas, Leo Burnett, and Edelman, leading mandates for brands such as Unilever, McDonald's, FrieslandCampina, and Johnson & Johnson.

"Every brand is asking us the same question - how do we move faster without sacrificing quality?" said Satej Sirur, CEO and Co-founder of Rocketium. "AI gives us speed. Human expertise ensures the work is strategically sound and creatively strong. Rocketium is the only AI platform combining both. Sharon and Hitesh understand this from decades of working with the world's best brands."

Foo and Mehta will expand Rocketium's footprint with retail and CPG brands, working with CMOs and brand leaders to reimagine traditional creative work and budgets with AI Studio.

Sharon Foo said, "I have spent my career helping brands build and scale marketing systems. The model has not kept up with the pace and complexity brands now operate in. AI Studio brings speed, consistency, and control into one system, so client teams can focus on goals and outcomes, not orchestration. At a fraction of the cost."

Hitesh Mehta added, "What Rocketium has built is a new model - AI-led creative production and operations driving faster, more efficient go-to-market, combined with expert oversight to ensure strategic and creative excellence. It is the balance this industry has been waiting for. I am excited to bring it to my marketing peers."

The hires reflect Rocketium's strategic focus on the human expertise layer of its AI platform. While Rocketium's AI handles autonomous creative production, experienced strategists and designers ensure output meets brand standards and strategic objectives - a combination no generative AI or traditional agency model can match.

About Rocketium

Rocketium AI Studio is a creative production platform that combines purpose-built software, agentic AI, and expert oversight to help marketing teams produce on-brand assets at scale. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York, Rocketium serves brands across 12 countries.

For more information, visit rocketium.ai.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2961536/Sharon_Foo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2961534/Hitesh_Mehta.jpg

SOURCE Rocketium