Adyen expands its acquiring offering to the United Arab Emirates

- Adyen launches its acquiring solution in the UAE to help businesses achieve higher authorization rates, better customer experiences, and full unified commerce to support the region's thriving digital economy.

- Leading platform powers many of the world's biggest brands such as Microsoft, Facebook, L'Oréal, Spotify and Uber and is growing regionally with a strong portfolio of well-known brands – including Foodics, Fabergé and HMSHost International.

DUBAI, UAE, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADYEN (AMS:ADYEN), the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, today announced the expansion of its local acquiring services to include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), illustrating its commitment to the Middle East region. With acquiring capabilities in the UAE, Adyen provides both domestic and international businesses with an improved payments solution, allowing for higher authorization rates and improved shopper flows with less friction. Among the first merchants benefitting from Adyen's acquiring offering are Foodics, Fabergé and HMSHost International.

In the UAE, Adyen supports businesses with the same range of products and features as in other regions, including a fully integrated anti-fraud solution, and its revenue optimization toolkit. Covering the entire payment flow via its single platform for online, in-store and in-app transactions, Adyen's local acquiring helps its merchants build frictionless payment experiences for its shoppers.

"The launch of our UAE acquiring solution allows us to offer our merchants the local solution they have been looking for. We are ready to reduce the pain points merchants currently see in the UAE market," said Sander Maertens, Head of Middle East for Adyen. "We look forward to giving merchants access to a superior acquiring solution that will future-proof their payments set-up and drive higher results as we provide them with access to the full capabilities of the Adyen platform."

"Our ambition is to create positive experiences for people on the move, no matter where our guests are in their journey," says Dennis Hoogreef, VP IT and Facilities HMSHost International. "Adyen has the capability to innovate quickly from a technological point of view, giving us the opportunity to offer seamless customer experiences across the markets wherein we operate. This is key for a company like ours with global operations across local and international markets. We are excited to be one of the first to go live with Adyen in the UAE."

In the UAE, Adyen is the first and only payment provider to offer a single-platform unified commerce solution. With direct card acquiring connections to Visa and Mastercard, transactions will be processed locally in the UAE via the Adyen platform. Further supported payment methods include American Express, UnionPay International, Diners, Discover, JCB, WeChat and AliPay.

Adyen's entry to the UAE is supported via its partnership with Network International, a leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Network International will support Adyen with scheme sponsorship services for Visa and Mastercard acquiring.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal. The launch of Adyen acquiring in the United Arab Emirates and the cooperation with Foodics, Fabergé and HMSHost International as described in this update underline Adyen's continuous expansion and growth with current and new merchants as part of its ordinary course of business. Adyen's Middle-Eastern headquarters is located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

SOURCE Adyen