DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, sets out to raise awareness of P2P security and to equip users with the latest anti-fraud knowledge and tools in a new learn and earn event exclusively for users in Africa. Hosting a P2P security Webinar on Nov. 25, Bybit P2P will also be announcing a prize pool valued at 10,000 USDT for a new Africa-exclusive deposit event.

Africa Exclusive: Bybit Promotes Crypto Education with P2P Security Webinar

P2P Security Webinar

On Nov. 25, the live webinar on P2P security will be broadcast in the Bybit Africa Telegram group from 7 to 9PM UTC. Attendees may benefit from a comprehensive session on tips and the latest know-how on asset safety and counterparty risks. The free webinar will cover the following topics:

Fraud detection: users will learn about signs of common scams and steps to verify payment authenticity. Staying safe with Bybit P2P: users get to discover Bybit's security tools and the latest features to combat fraudulent attempts. Trading with confidence: users will gain practical advice and practical tips on how to trade safely.

The floor will be open for a live Q&A session after the sharing by Bybit P2P experts. Ahead of the webinar, attendees are invited to submit questions and the lucky ones will win 10 USDT if their questions are chosen by the speakers.

10,000 USDT Rewards for First-Time Deposits

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 15, 2024, new users who successfully sign up for a Bybit account and complete Identity Verification Level 1 may be eligible to share in a 10,000 USDT prize pool reserved for eligible users in Africa only. Users must sign up for the event and make a deposit via Bybit P2P to qualify and win up to 10 USDT, terms and conditions apply.

"Financial fraud is an age-old challenge and users must stay vigilant as scammers and fraudsters evolve. Bybit is constantly investing in our hardware and software to build the necessary guardrails for our platform. It does not take away the importance of user education, however, and we hope through engagements of this kind, we can help elevate the community on a path of growth," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

P2P is an organic part of the crypto economy and helps to promote inclusivity in emerging economies. With Bybit P2P, users of all levels may access the user-friendly peer-to-peer trading platform to trade between themselves at an optimal, agreed-upon price. The service minimizes the need for the middleman, improving cost effectiveness while providing exchange-backed platform security.

Find out more about the event and eligibility at Bybit P2P .

