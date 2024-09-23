'AFUERA HAY MÁS - A YOUNG CHEF'S JOURNEY': S.PELLEGRINO UNVEILS ITS FIRST DOCUMENTARY

The documentary, available on Prime Video from 23 September, tells the life-changing encounter of Nelson Freitas, winner of the most recent S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition, under the mentorship of the world-renowned chef Virgilio Martínez

MILAN, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S.Pellegrino is proud to announce the release of its highly anticipated first documentary, "Afuera Hay Más – A Young Chef's Journey". Set in the vibrant culinary scene of Peru, the compelling film follows the unique mentorship experience between Nelson Freitas, winner of the last S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition, and Virgilio Martínez, chef of Central, number one on The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023. "Afuera Hay Más" is the culmination of the path that young chef Freitas began when he joined the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy in 2022.

As part of its commitment to fostering the next generation of culinary talents and making the world a better place through food, the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy created a unique learning experience for Freitas, following his victory as the best young chef in the world. The initiative exemplifies how the Academy connects rising talent with the world's most renowned chefs, offering unparalleled opportunities for growth.

Where the Pacific Ocean meets the coast and the Andes stand tall in the backdrop, what begins is more than just professional training. It's a journey through the entire local gastronomic ecosystem created by Virgilio Martinez, along with Pia León – Best Female Chef 2021 and Virgilio's life partner – and Malena Martinez – Virgilio's sister and co-creator of Mater, the multidisciplinary research center that nurtures all of Virgilio's and Pía's projects. Through the lens of gastronomy, Freitas is invited to grasp the true essence of "Afuera Hay Más" – the motto of Mater. This philosophy is an invitation to step outside the confines of the kitchen, embracing themes of inspiration, knowledge, and the relentless pursuit of excellence in a path made of multiple encounters. Local producers, ceramic artists, farmers, biologists and many more, each one offering a unique opportunity for Freitas to elevate his culinary vision and become a better chef.

Under Martinez's wing, and working in the kitchens of both Central and Kjolle, as well as travelling to Mil in Cusco, Freitas learns how to push creative boundaries and infuse meaning into every dish. "Afuera Hay Más" captures the deep connection between mentor and mentee. Virgilio Martinez shares his thoughts: "Mentorship is about more than just sharing skills in the kitchen; it's about sharing a vision of the world. I take it as both an honor and a big responsibility to share our philosophy and values with younger chefs like Nelson. His dedication and passion remind me of the importance of contributing to the learning paths of younger generations."

And as the culmination of his mentorship journey, young chef Freitas has been hired by Virgilio Martinez to join the staff at his renowned restaurant, Central. In the end, this is not just a story of two chefs, but a celebration of the transformative power of mentorship exploration, and the endless pursuit of growth, both professionally and personally. Freitas reflects on the impact of this experience: "Working with Virgilio Martinez helped me realise that there's so much more to learn, not just in the kitchen, but in life. Stepping out of the kitchen doesn't just mean leaving the stoves to explore other places. It primarily means engaging with other realities, other people, other cultures, and allowing oneself to be involved. It means changing one's perspective on things. Becoming today part of his team is a dream come true. The S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy project has been life-changing and opened doors I never imagined. I'll always be thankful for this opportunity."

"Afuera Hay Más – A Young Chef's Journey" will be available for streaming from 23 September on Prime Video in France, Italy, Spain, Peru, the UK and the US. The production is a result of a collaboration with YAM112003, a creative agency and production company based in Milan, Italy, and a trusted partner of Sanpellegrino.

About S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy

Gastronomy has the potential to transform society, shaping a more inclusive, more sustainable future. But doing requires talent. That's why S.Pellegrino has created S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy, a platform to attract, connect and nurture the next generation of culinary talents. An environment that will empower them through education, mentoring and experience opportunities, as well as through the renowned global competition. The Academy opens its doors to members from over 70 different countries, ensuring that talent is not constrained by geography, ethnicity, or gender. This is a place where passionate young chefs interact with the most influential players in global gastronomy, and where together they cultivate an inspiring culinary community.

About S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino, Acqua Panna and Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks are international trademarks of Sanpellegrino S.p.A., which is based in Milan, Italy. Distributed in over 150 countries through branches and distributors on all five continents, these products represent quality excellence by virtue of their origins and perfectly interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of pleasure, health and well-being. Founded in 1899, Sanpellegrino S.p.A. is the leading company in the beverage sector in Italy with its range of mineral waters, non-alcoholic aperitifs, drinks and iced teas. As a major Italian producer of mineral water, it has always been committed to enhancing this primary good for the planet and works responsibly and passionately to ensure that this resource has a secure future.

