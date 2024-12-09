AGC to Exhibit at CES 2025: Showcasing Cutting-edge Materials and Solutions, Including World Premieres

TOKYO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Inc., a Tokyo-based world-leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals and other high-tech materials, will be exhibiting at CES 2025, one of the world's largest technology trade shows, to be held in Las Vegas, USA, from January 7 to January 10, 2025.

Under the theme "Behind Every Breakthrough," the AGC Group will showcase cutting-edge materials and solutions in three areas: "Next-Gen Mobility," "Next-Gen Semiconductor," and "Next-Gen Energy." This marks the third consecutive year for the Group to participate in CES.

Image1:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108477/202411280794/_prw_PI1fl_yEDKz162.jpg

Since its founding in 1907, AGC has grown from producing flat glass to providing a wide range of materials and solutions, including glass, electronics, chemicals, life sciences and ceramics, to meet society's evolving needs. At this exhibition, AGC will showcase its materials and solutions that support future breakthroughs. In particular, AGC's M100/200 Series glass substrates for AR/MR glasses have won the CES 2025 Innovation Awards (R)*. For more information, please see

( https://www.agc.com/en/news/detail/1207806_2814.html ).

"We are excited to announce that AGC will be exhibiting at CES 2025," said Yoshinori Hirai, CEO. "At the foundation of innovation lies superior materials, which continuously evolve to support and accelerate breakthroughs. The AGC Group, under our brand statement 'Your Dreams, Our Challenge,' aims to be an excellent company that supports and grows alongside those who strive to make the world a better place. We invite you to visit our booth and experience the materials and solutions of the future."

AGC Group's Exhibition Overview

- Exhibition Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), West Hall, Booth #6466

- Exhibition Period: January 7 (Tue.) to January 10 (Fri.), 2025, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (local time)

Main Exhibits

- Next-Gen Mobility

Image2: Cockpit Demonstrator (scheduled to be showcased at CES 2025)

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108477/202411280794/_prw_PI2fl_10llZ5m3.jpg

To achieve safer and more comfortable mobility, the cockpit serves as a crucial interface, requiring advancements in UI and UX. Experience the future cockpit where the texture, aesthetics, and functionality of glass are seamlessly integrated. Key exhibits include the "Next-Gen HUD," which contributes to safety and advanced design, and the "Curved Dual Displays with thin and narrow bezel," which offers superior design and cohesive integration with displays.

- Next-Gen Semiconductor

Image3: Through Glass Vias

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108477/202411280794/_prw_PI3fl_M5Ua6kuS.jpg

The AGC Group develops, produces, and sells essential materials for cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing, including EUV photomask blanks and ceria slurry for semiconductor CMP process. Its glass core substrates for next-generation semiconductor packages are expected to contribute to the realization of even higher integration and performance in semiconductors due to the excellent rigidity, flatness and micro-processability of glass.

- Next-Gen Energy

Image4: FORBLUE (TM) S-SERIES

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108477/202411280794/_prw_PI4fl_Lpc2N8P5.jpg

The AGC Group is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions throughout society by developing environmentally friendly products and technologies. "FORBLUE (TM) S-SERIES" is a fluorinated ion exchange membrane suitable for the production of green hydrogen using renewable, albeit volatile, energy sources such as solar power.

For more information about all exhibited materials & solutions:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202411280794-O1-7SP0RDSj.pdf

AGC booth (image for illustrative purposes only):

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108477/202411280794/_prw_PI5fl_qbh0E8kH.jpg

Note

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) (R) did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Reference

CES - The Most Powerful Tech Event in the World: https://www.ces.tech/

CES Innovation Awards Program: https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/innovation-awards/

About AGC

AGC Inc. is the parent company of the AGC Group, a world-leading glass solution provider and supplier of flat, automotive and display glass, chemicals, ceramics and other high-tech materials and components. Based on more than a century of technical innovation, the AGC Group has developed a wide range of cutting-edge products. The AGC Group employs some 56,000 people worldwide and generates annual sales of approximately 2.0 trillion Japanese yen through business in about 30 countries.

For more information, please visit https://www.agc.com/en/index.html

SOURCE AGC Inc.