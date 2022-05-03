Agricultural Robots Market Size to Reach USD 99.30 Billion in 2030 | Increasing Population Along with Rising Global Demand for Food are Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, Says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global agricultural robots market size reached USD 6.94 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing Research & Development (R&D) activities in farm automation and rising global food demand are some key factors driving global agricultural robot market revenue growth.

Drivers:

Decrease in workforce in the agriculture sector, steady deployment of agricultural robots, and shift to more advanced farming techniques and approaches are factors expected to continue to support revenue growth of the market. Younger individuals in the population are less inclined to seek engagement in the agricultural sector owing to availability of better career prospects and higher paying employment. Besides, increasing labor costs is a factor expected to support deployment of robots owing to long-term profitability and dependability.

Restraints:

However, concerns regarding high purchasing cost of agricultural robots such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and driverless tractors are key factors hampering market revenue growth. Initial stage of robot installation is capital-intensive, and many high-cost robots may not always provide sufficient Return on Investment (RoI). Also, lack of skilled personnel to handle such robots is expected to hamper market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Growth Projections:

The global agricultural robots market revenue is expected to register a CAGR of 34.4% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 6.94 Billion in 2021 to USD 99.30 Billion in 2030. Increasing government encouragement such as subsidies provided to farmers towards adoption of agricultural robots is driving market revenue growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic has been having a wide-ranging impact on various industries. Shutdown of businesses has resulted in production disruptions. Travel restrictions and limited market accessibility impacted growth of global agricultural robots market. Besides, COVID-19 brought some positive impacts with regards to using agricultural robots. During the pandemic, labor force shrunk drastically, which resulted in need for a more viable and reliable solution, and this has driven demand for agricultural robots. Lack of workforce during lockdowns and restrictions also played a major role in a shift towards automation and reliance and dependence on non-human workforce, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Current Trends and Innovations:

Robot as a Service (RaaS) model is a current trend that is contributing to growth of the agricultural robot market. RaaS model is expected to increase use of robots in agricultural sector. This model is highly flexible and affordable and is economical for small farms. Drones as service model is also being widely used in the agricultural sector and are being leased out to small farmers by service providers.

Geographical Outlook:

Market in North America is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Robust market revenue growth in North America is attributed to increasing R&D initiatives for modernizing farming. High disposable income of farmers also allows them to purchase agricultural robots to enhance productivity and yield on their farms.

Strategic Initiatives:

Some major companies included in the global market report are Trimble Inc., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Lely, Ag Leader Technology, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., Topcon, DeLaval, BouMatic, and Agjunction.

On 20 January 2022 , Deere & Company, which is a U.S. based agricultural machinery manufacturer, successfully added a total of seven companies, including Four Growers, Burro, Crop.Zone, ViewAR, SeeDevice, Ucropit, and Yard Stick, to 2022 Startup Collaborator Program. This collaboration would help Deere & Company to improve its interactions with startup companies, whose technologies would add substantial value for clients. Additionally, this collaboration program enables Deere & Company to explore broad areas of technologies while enhancing value for customers across different production systems.

Emergen Research has segmented global agricultural robots market on the basis of offering, farming environment, type, farm produce, application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hardware



Software



Service

Farming Environment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Indoor



outdoor

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Milking Robots



Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) / Drones



Driverless Tractors



Automated Harvesting System



Others

Farm Produce Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Field Crops



Fruits & Vegetables



Dairy & Livestock



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Field Farming



Harvest Management



Soil Management



Dairy Management



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain





Benelux





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

