Agthia Launches "FUELL" - World's First Energy Drink Sweetened with Dates

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Agthia Group

Jun 16, 2026, 04:45 ET

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agthia Group PJSC, the region's leading food and beverage company, today announced the launch of Fuell, the world's first energy drink sweetened with dates, bringing a distinctly Emirati perspective to the global energy drink category.

Fuell combines date-based sweetness with functional ingredients such as guarana and Korean red ginseng. The product reflects Agthia's focus on creating offerings that are relevant to consumers and staying connected to natural ingredients and heritage.

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Salmeen Alameri, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Agthia Group
Salmeen Alameri, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Agthia Group

Salmeen Alameri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group, said: "Fuell represents innovation, differentiated and proudly rooted in the region. Dates are part of the UAE's history. With Fuell, we are taking that heritage forward into a modern consumer product that speaks to today's lifestyles and expectations. This launch reflects our ambition to build brands that are locally meaningful, and capable of competing in dynamic, high-growth categories."

Fuell reflects Agthia's disciplined approach to innovation, combining consumer insight, formulation expertise and speed to market to create distinctive, scalable products aligned with emerging consumption trends.

Developed in response to evolving consumer expectations, Fuell showcases the strength of Agthia's innovation pipeline and will launch initially through select channels in the UAE, with plans to expand availability across additional channels in the future.

About Agthia

Agthia Group PJSC is a leading Abu Dhabi-headquartered food and beverage company and part of ADQ. With a diversified portfolio of more than 20 trusted brands across Water & Food, Snacks, Protein & Frozen, and Agri-Business, the Group operates across seven countries and serves consumers in over 60 markets worldwide. With a workforce exceeding 12,000 employees, Agthia combines scale, strong operational capabilities, innovation, and a commitment to sustainability to create long-term value across the food and beverage value chain.

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SOURCE Agthia Group

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