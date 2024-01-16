"Ah Nuts!" The Makers of the Planters® Brand Announce New National Advertising Campaign

New four spot TV ad campaign will be supported by radio, digital and across social channels.

AUSTIN, Minn., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Planters® nuts and snacks announced today the launch of its new national ad campaign created to change the denotation on the classic expression "Ah nuts!" from frustration into a positive – "Ahhh, nuts."

The innovative campaign, developed in collaboration with BBDO MW, debuted Jan. 15. It features four, fast-paced, high-energy spots depicting everyday mishaps while fishing; waiting at a cash machine; opening a highly carbonated bottle; and an experience at a vending machine –all followed by the exasperated cry of, "Ah, nuts!" The campaign is built on the premise that Planters® nuts are always a joyful and positive snack.

"These 'Ahhh, nuts' pieces of creative provide moments of levity and positivity in a way that's uniquely Planters® brand," said Patrick Horbas, director of marketing, Planters® brand. "We focused on emotion as well as our crave worthy product in each piece to remind consumers that Planters® nuts can bring joy to any moment."

In addition to television, the campaign will run on radio, as well as select digital and social channels with additional executions to be released over the next several months. To view the new advertisements, click HERE.

For more information about the Planters® brand, visit https://www.planters.com/ or follow the brand on social media at www.Facebook.com/mrpeanut, Twitter.com/mrpeanut, Instagram.com/mrpeanutofficial and Tiktok.com/@mrpeanutoriginal.

