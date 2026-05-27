AI Adoption Is Accelerating--Trinity's Benchmark Reveals Where You Stand vs. Peers

Trinity's TGaS Advisors introduces a peer-based AI readiness assessment that reveals your organization's maturity, benchmarks capabilities against industry leaders, and pinpoints the next best investments for commercial and medical functions.

WALTHAM, Mass., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity, a global leader in technology-enabled commercialization solutions for the life sciences industry, announced the launch of AI Readiness by its TGaS Advisors, a new benchmarking solution designed to help life sciences organizations evaluate their AI maturity, compare capabilities against industry peers, and identify the highest-impact opportunities for AI investment and adoption.

The launch comes as demand for AI guidance and benchmarking continues to accelerate across the life sciences industry. According to Trinity's TGaS Advisors' research, demand for AI-related member research has increased fivefold since 2023 as organizations seek clearer frameworks for operationalizing AI across commercial, medical, analytics, and enterprise functions. Findings show that AI adoption is highest in content-centric workflows, particularly within marketing enablement, content operations, learning & development, competitive intelligence, and advanced analytics.

The AI Readiness Benchmark was created to address a growing challenge facing life sciences leaders: understanding where their organizations stand relative to peers and determining how to prioritize AI investments amid rapid technological change and evolving regulatory expectations.

"AI adoption is accelerating across the life sciences industry, but many organizations still lack a structured way to assess readiness, benchmark capabilities, and prioritize where to invest," said Lisa Klein, Senior Vice President at Trinity. "The AI Readiness Benchmark gives organizations a practical, data-driven framework for understanding where they stand today and what actions will have the greatest impact moving forward."

The AI Readiness Benchmark evaluates organizations across eight core dimensions of enterprise AI maturity, including strategy and roadmap, organizational design and talent, investment, systems and technology, process and data management, governance and compliance, change management, and use cases. It is delivered through a structured engagement, combining peer-based benchmarking with tailored insights and actionable recommendations designed to help organizations prioritize and scale their AI adoption.

The assessment is powered by a broad dataset built from Trinity's TGaS Advisors' research network, including longitudinal AI adoption studies, executive surveys, in-depth interviews, and benchmarking data collected from more than 150 participating life sciences companies.

Organizations participating in the benchmark receive:

Peer-based benchmarking and gap analysis

A strategic AI roadmap with prioritized recommendations

Executive-ready insights aligned to commercial and medical enterprise priorities

Guidance on right-sized AI investment decisions

A clearer understanding of governance, adoption, and operational readiness gaps

The launch follows a sharp rise in enterprise AI activity across the industry. Trinity's TGaS Advisors research found that more than 50% of surveyed organizations expect to see measurable business impact from generative AI deployments this year, while only 30% currently report having formal AI governance or measurement systems in place.

"Organizations are under increasing pressure to move from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale execution," said Rebecca Zobbe, Executive Director, Management Advisor with Trinity's TGaS Advisors. "What we consistently hear from leaders is that they need a clearer picture of where they stand, what capabilities matter most, and how to make confident investment decisions. This benchmark was designed to help answer those questions."

The AI Readiness Benchmark is available immediately for life sciences organizations seeking to evaluate and accelerate enterprise AI adoption. To learn how the AI Readiness Benchmark can support your organization's AI strategy and assess readiness against industry peers, click here.

About Trinity

Trinity powers the future of life sciences commercialization through the fusion of human and artificial intelligence. By blending deep therapeutic expertise and trusted human ingenuity with a purpose-built technology platform, Trinity accelerates clarity and confidence at every step of the commercialization journey—from pre-launch to scale to loss of exclusivity. For more than 30 years, the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech companies have relied on Trinity's foresight, execution, and partnership to deliver confident product launches, decisive market advantage, and measurable patient impact. During that time, Trinity expanded from its first office in Waltham, MA to 1,300 professionals across 14 offices and five continents, setting new industry standards in quality, responsiveness, and client partnership. For more information, visit Trinity at www.trinitylifesciences.com.

SOURCE Trinity