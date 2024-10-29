Aignostics Secures $34 Million Series B to Enhance Precision Medicine with AI

Investments will support new product offerings, US expansion, and development of pathology foundation models.

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aignostics, a global artificial intelligence (AI) company that turns complex multi-modal pathology data into transformative insights, announced today that it has raised $34 million in Series B financing. This additional funding will be used to build new product offerings for biopharmaceutical clients, fuel growth within the United States (US), and develop leading foundation models for pathology in collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The oversubscribed funding round was led by ATHOS, with investments from Mayo Clinic and growth financing from HTGF, alongside support from existing investors Wellington Partners, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, CARMA Fund, and VC Fonds Technologie managed by IBB Ventures. In total, Aignostics has now raised over $55 million, reflecting investors' confidence in its differentiated AI models and clear commercial strategy.

As precision medicine becomes more nuanced and complex, biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly turning to AI to enhance the utility, performance, and scalability of computational pathology analyses for drug development and diagnostics. In parallel, machine learning technologies are rapidly evolving, producing AI models with record accuracy and robustness, opening new avenues for biopharmaceutical research and diagnostics.

"At its core, Aignostics is a world-class machine learning company," said Julian Zachmann from ATHOS. "The field is advancing so quickly that, in order to succeed, AI companies need to avoid flashy distractions, stay laser focused on the highest-quality science, and relentlessly innovate. Aignostics is doing just that and bringing a level of transparency and rigor to its biopharmaceutical clients that we think is truly unique."

"We know that digital pathology, paired with the vast capabilities of AI, has immense potential to impact diagnosis and treatment for patients. Mayo Clinic is actively charting the new frontier of predictive and personalized care," shared Jim Rogers, CEO of Mayo Clinic Digital Pathology.

The new funding will strengthen Aignostics' offerings for target ID, translational research, and companion diagnostics (CDx), and support several strategic initiatives, including:

Launch of scaled "plug-and-play" products for a range of indications and tasks, including tumor microenvironment and biomarker profiling.

Continued expansion into the US with additional headcount and support for US partners.

Collaborative development of foundation models and biopharma product offerings with Mayo Clinic.

"2024 has been a pivotal year for us that has included a major strategic collaboration with Bayer and the launch of our first foundation model, RudolfV," said Viktor Matyas, CEO and Co-Founder of Aignostics. "With RudolfV, we've gained the ability to quickly develop cost-efficient algorithms that generalize to the real-world. Now with this new round of funding, we're turning our most popular algorithms into products that will help usher in an era of truly generalizable AI for computational pathology."

About Aignostics

Aignostics is an artificial intelligence (AI) company that turns complex multimodal pathology data into transformative insights. By combining proprietary access to multimodal clinical data, industry-leading technologies, and rigorous science, Aignostics develops best-in-class products and services for the next generation of precision medicine. Through collaborations with its biopharma partners, Aignostics supports drug discovery, translational research, clinical trials, and CDx development. Established in 2018, Aignostics is a spin-off from Charité Berlin, one of the world's largest and most esteemed university hospitals. Aignostics is funded by leading investors and has operations in Berlin and New York.

About ATHOS

With its heritage in healthcare and life sciences, ATHOS is a single-family office that supports entrepreneurs to positively impact health and well-being. Known to the broader public as the long-term majority investor of BioNTech, ATHOS remains committed to advancing medical innovation and building transformative companies for the future.

About HTGF - High-Tech Gründerfonds

HTGF is one of the leading and most active early-stage investors in Germany and Europe, financing start-ups in the fields of Deep Tech, Industrial Tech, Climate Tech, Digital Tech, Life Sciences and Chemistry. With its experienced investment team, HTGF supports start-ups in all phases of development into international market leaders. HTGF invests in the pre-seed and seed phase and participates significantly in further financing rounds, since 2024 with the HTGF Opportunity growth fund. Across its funds, HTGF has over 2 billion euros under management. Since its inception in 2005, HTGF has financed more than 750 start-ups and successfully sold shares in more than 180 companies. The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, KfW Capital and numerous companies are invested in the HTGF seed funds. Investors in the HTGF Opportunity growth fund include the ERP Special Fund and KfW with the resources of the Zukunftsfonds ("Future Fund").

