Aily Labs Unveils Aily Agent: The Latest Innovation in the AI-Powered Decision Intelligence App for Enterprises

The Aily Agent is an add-on feature in the Aily Labs mobile app that uses agentive AI to provide forward-thinking, personalized recommendations for corporate decision-making, acting as a personal advisor that optimizes business goals based on unique user or system characteristics

The initial rollout of the Aily Agent focuses on optimizing portfolio value for enterprises

The Aily Agent and mobile app offer AR/VR features compatible with the Apple Vision Pro, creating a virtual decision space with the Agent appearing in the room

MUNICH, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aily Labs GmbH, pioneer of an AI-powered decision intelligence app for global enterprises, announced today the rollout of the Aily Agent, the latest innovative, add-on feature now available through the Aily Labs mobile app. The Aily Agent leverages agentive AI, which functions on pre-defined business goals to provide proactive, hyper-personalized recommendations that empower corporate decision-making. Unlike GenAI-powered chatbots that function reactively to prompts and give more generalized recommendations, the Aily Agent acts as a personal advisor capable of analyzing the unique characteristics of the user or system and automatically identifies optimal scenarios for specific business goals, revolutionizing the scope of decisions that can be made.

The Aily Agent is built with a flexible, modular architecture that takes the existing capabilities of large language models (LLMs) a step further by perceiving the environment in real-time to continuously improve performance and will evolve business use cases from AI-powered decision augmentation to decision automation. For complex decisions where multiple scenarios must be weighed against short- and long-term goals, the Aily Agent supercharges human capabilities by advising on which scenario will most effectively lead to the desired business outcome. It makes decisions with a view of the whole enterprise based on actuality and consistently delivers value with reliability while maintaining control mechanisms. The initial rollout of the Aily Agent is focused on supporting enterprises with portfolio value optimization.

"The future of AI in business will hinge on generative AI evolving toward agentive AI, and now with the Aily Agent, we're empowering businesses with a fully integrated, AI-powered advisor that provides personalized, proactive decision-making capabilities and will fundamentally disrupt ways of working," says Bianca Anghelina, Founder and CEO, Aily Labs.

The Aily Labs app is the first iOS decision intelligence platform that provides a scalable AI solution across business functions and effectively turns huge volumes of complex, often siloed data into real-time, personalized recommendations, subsequently boosting company productivity ten-fold and delivering growth throughout the value chain.

"I'm most excited about being one of the first decision intelligence apps to bring together traditional AI with general intelligence from LLMs, in a way that creates concrete impact at scale," says Adam Elwood, Head of GenAI and R&D AI, Aily Labs.

About Aily Labs

Aily Labs transforms business needs into applied AI use cases, embedding them into an easy-to-integrate and simple-to-use app. Founded in 2020, Aily Labs is an AI Software (or AI SaaS) company and is on a mission to transform ways of working by empowering businesses with meaningful AI. Aily Labs accelerates the digital journeys of large, global organizations, supported by an experienced team of digital specialists and data scientists. For more information, visit ailylabs.com.

Aily Labs Contact

Jessica Muldoon

[email protected]

SOURCE Aily Labs