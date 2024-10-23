AIRS Medical and HealthCare Konnect Partner to Revolutionize MRI Efficiency in Switzerland With SwiftMR®

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRS Medical, a global leader in AI-powered diagnostic imaging solutions, has partnered with HealthCare Konnect, a prominent Swiss healthcare distribution platform. This collaboration will accelerate access to SwiftMR , the award-winning1 MRI acceleration software from AIRS Medical, throughout Switzerland.

Enhancing MRI efficiency and patient care

SwiftMR harnesses advanced deep learning technology to reduce MRI scan times by up to 50%2 while generating sharper images. By enabling radiology centers to scan more patients within the same time frame, SwiftMR not only boosts operational efficiency but also shortens wait times, enhancing the overall patient experience.

"We're excited to work with HealthCare Konnect to make SwiftMR more accessible to healthcare providers throughout Switzerland," said Hyeseong Lee, CEO of AIRS Medical. "This partnership reinforces our mission to expand access to preventive healthcare and improve MRI diagnostics, ultimately benefiting both healthcare professionals and patients."

Through this partnership, AIRS Medical strengthens its presence in Switzerland, ensuring greater access to SwiftMR within the country's healthcare market. SwiftMR's AI-powered software will now be delivered seamlessly through HealthCare Konnect's robust distribution network, ensuring local healthcare providers receive top-tier service and support.

About AIRS Medical

AIRS Medical is a recognized leader in AI-powered diagnostic imaging and has been named one of the world's top digital health companies . Our flagship product, SwiftMR, has earned multiple awards for its speed in MRI , and our team has been celebrated as innovators in AI . Driven by a mission to expand access to preventive healthcare, AIRS Medical is at the forefront of MRI efficiency, enabling imaging centers to serve more patients and deliver essential care to their communities.

To learn more about AIRS Medical, visit airsmed.com/en .

About HealthCare Konnect

Established in 2019, HealthCare Konnect has quickly become a leader in connecting healthcare professionals with state-of-the-art technologies. With an extensive network spanning Switzerland's healthcare sector, the company specializes in introducing innovative medical solutions that address the evolving needs of healthcare providers.

To learn more, visit hckonnect.com .

Ashley Guidace

AIRS Medical

Director of Global Marketing

[email protected]

1 AIRS Medical Wins 2023 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for AI MRI Solution SwiftMR

2 For investigational purposes in countries outside of the United States, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Israel. FDA 510(k)-cleared to support images with scan time reduction by up to 50% in the United States.

SOURCE AIRS Medical