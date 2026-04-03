AIRSEEKERS Tron and Tron SE Series Now Available: Redefining "Real Mowing" with FlowCut™ Technology

SHENZHEN, China, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRSEEKERS, the Master-Crafted Oasis Creator, today unveiled the Tron & Tron SE series. As the definitive "All-Round Flagship," the AIRSEEKERS series mark a paradigm shift from simple lawn care to professional-grade estate stewardship.

All-Round Flagship Mower: Elevating Lawn Vitality through Intelligent Performance

AIRSEEKERS Tron and Tron SE Series

The Tron & Tron SE series sets a new industry benchmark with its pioneering FlowCut™ technology, a system that transcends traditional mowing to foster a self-sustaining lawn ecosystem. Engineered with dual-layer blades rotating at 3,000 RPM, the mower generates a powerful X-shaped vortex that aligns grass blades for a surgical cut before pulverizing them into micro-particles 30% smaller than the industry standard. This ultra-fine mulch is reinjected into the turf as a potent natural fertilizer, enhancing soil moisture retention by 25% and demonstrably increasing lawn density. By integrating precision cutting with automated nutrient recycling, the Tron and Tron SE series delivers a visibly lusher, healthier lawn, cementing its status as a flagship solution for professional-grade garden management.

Precision Navigation and AI Vision for Enhanced Lawn Care



The Tron & Tron SE series redefines autonomous mowing by anchoring its intelligence in the ultimate lawn care experience. Beyond mere navigation, it executes a streamlined, all-in-one workflow—integrating vacuuming, dividing, cutting, and mulching into a single mission. This operational excellence is anchored by the 300° Universe View for Tron & 140° Universe View for Tron SE, part of a sophisticated AI Vision navigation system that ensures Smart & Precise Safety.

By leveraging AI-powered perception, the Tron & Tron SE series can rapidly identify over 150 types of objects, providing proactive obstacle detection around pets, people, and garden structures. This visual mastery is bolstered by NRTK technology and auto-mapping, eliminating external antennas and enabling a full system setup in under five minutes. By merging rapid-deployment AI with aerodynamic precision, the Tron & Tron SE Series transforms complex robotic navigation into a seamless, high-performance solution for professional-grade lawn health.

Model Selection and Use Scenarios

The Tron and SE Series are tailored to diverse user scenarios and yard scales.

AIRSEEKERS TRON SE:

Positioned as an entry-level professional mulching robot, the Tron SE is designed for standard-sized yards. It focuses on automating core lawn maintenance tasks, such as manual mowing and grass clippings disposal, by utilizing the "Mulch-to-Nutrient" system.

AIRSEEKERS TRON:

The flagship Tron model is engineered for complex landscapes and premium estate maintenance. Compared to the SE, it features higher-precision positioning and enhanced processing power. This series is designed for users requiring more advanced autonomous navigation and professional-grade soil nurturing across diverse terrain conditions.

Pricing and Availability

AIRSEEKERS is pleased to announce that the Tron & Tron SE Series will be available for purchase starting April 3, 2026, at 20:00 HKT / 7:00 AM EDT / 13:00 CEST through the official online store.

Early Bird Offer: From April 3 to April 30, at 20:00 HKT / 7:00 AM EDT / 13:00 CEST, customers can enjoy exclusive launch discounts on the official AIRSEEKERS website.

Region Product Series MSRP Early Bird Price Savings North America TRON $1,999 $1,299 $700 The EU TRON €1,999 €1,799 €200 The EU TRON SE €1,399 €1,049 €350

Markets & Regions

AIRSEEKERS Tron:

North America:

Available in United States, Canada

Europe:

Available in Germany, French, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania

AIRSEEKERS Tron SE:

Europe:

Available in Germany, French, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania

Official Online Stores:

North America: https://airseekers-robotics.com/

Europe: https://eu.airseekers-robotics.com/

About AIRSEEKERS

AIRSEEKERS integrates technology with user needs to advance smart homes and gardens, aiming to bring smarter, greener living to families worldwide and become a key force in the global smart home ecosystem. AIRSEEKERS aims to accelerate the global shift from traditional, labor-intensive lawn care—reliant on fuel-powered engines that cause pollution and noise—towards a sustainable, clean energy–powered, and fully digitalized ecosystem for smarter lawn management.

SOURCE AIRSEEKERS