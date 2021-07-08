AIT Worldwide Logistics reaffirms support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Throughout September, Childhood Cancer Awareness month, teammates across AIT's global network aim to raise at least $30,000, an amount the company has pledged to match. To raise the funds, teammates will take part in more than 20 scheduled Walk/Run events around the world, many of which will be held virtually, as well as other online and socially distanced activities.

"Despite the unexpected challenge of a pandemic during last year's campaign, our fundraising teams came through for St. Jude's children and families in a big way," Moore added. "So, I have no doubt we'll hit the mark again in 2021."

Since AIT announced St. Jude would be the company's flagship charitable alliance in 2017, AIT teammates have brought together friends, family, and community members in support of the cause, ultimately raising more than $225,000 for the hospital.

St. Jude has spent the last 50 years developing treatments that have helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from just 20% to more than 80%. The hospital also educates care providers in countries around the world and freely shares the discoveries it makes in partnership with the World Health Organization. Learn more at www.stjude.org/together.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based transportation management leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, e-commerce, food, government, healthcare, life sciences and retail. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for sea, air and ground freight—on time and on budget. With expert teammates at more than 85 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Sanders

Public Relations Manager

+1 (630) 766-8300

[email protected]

AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.

Corporate Headquarters

701 N. Rohlwing Road

Itasca, IL 60143

800-669-4AIT (4248)

www.aitworldwide.com

SOURCE AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aitworldwide.com

