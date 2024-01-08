AliExpress Launches First Consumer Insights Report and 2024 Winter Discounts with Bigger Savings for European Consumers

Consumer Insights Report unveils European online shopping habits: from sporty Spaniards to the tech savvy French, party loving Brits and fashion-conscious Germans

The report is released alongside AliExpress's 2024 winter discounts offering European consumers millions of products at h uge savings

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, an international online retail marketplace under Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, today launches its inaugural Consumer Insights report exploring the online shopping landscape across Europe.

Having surveyed consumers from France, Germany, Spain and the UK, the report aims to uncover key trends and insights into European consumers' online behaviours and shopping patterns.

Online shopping remains popular

The figures confirm that online shopping remains very popular across Europe – with 94% of consumers surveyed stating they had spent money online over the past 3 months. The highest rates of online shopping were in Germany (96%) and Spain (95%), followed by a still very popular 90% among UK consumers.

Online spending is also holding up, with almost half (49%) of consumers spending over £251 / €288* online over the last 3 months. This rises to 53% in France and 52% in Germany. On average, almost a fifth (19%) of consumers spent between £301-500 / €403-575* online during the same time frame. ­­

In terms of purchase frequency, in the three months to November 2023, almost two thirds (61%) of shoppers stated that they had bought five or more items online.

Top shopping categories

The research showed that the top five categories across all markets were:

Clothing, underwear, sleepwear & shoes Beauty & health Toys & hobbies Sports & Entertainment Phones & Telecommunications

Spanish consumers are the sportiest shoppers, with 58% buying sports & entertainment related products.

The most popular products for French consumers are from the beauty and health category.

British consumers are the most likely to buy wedding & event related products online, with over a quarter (26%) stating they had spent money in this category.

Nearly 79% of German consumers have bought apparel products online in the last three months, with nearly 25% spending on average between €81-172*.

Time spent online

On average, 29% of people spent 1-2 hours online per week browsing and researching products. The Spanish proved to be the most thorough online browsers, with 25% spending between 9-10 hours online each week. Across the four markets, French consumers spent the least amount of time online. This is consistent across all age groups.

Shopping channels

Online marketplaces Retailer website Retailer mobile app Second hand platforms Social media shops

Over the past three months, the most popular shopping channel was online marketplaces, with 50% of consumers stating they had shopped via this channel. However, those aged 55+ said they preferred to go straight to the retailer's website.

Shopping via social media was most popular amongst those aged between 16-24 years old (26%) dropping to 8% amongst those aged 55+. Across all age groups, people bought more from influencer sponsored posts compared to celebrity sponsored adverts – pointing to a cultural shift in the power of celebrity and the rise of the influencer who is seen to connect more authentically with their audience.

Livestreaming remains an emerging shopping channel and was more popular amongst male consumers compared to female consumers. It was also most popular in France compared to other markets.

Gary Topp, AliExpress European Commercial Director said: "What we can see from this first Consumer Insight Report is an enduring passion for online shopping among Europeans, especially in categories that are all about personal self-expression – clothing and beauty. There is also a growing focus on digital marketplaces, alongside brands' own retail websites as regular places to browse and buy from. I look forward to seeing what the data also reveals over time about the online shopping behaviours of European consumers."

The launch of the report coincides with the launch of AliExpress's Winter Discounts, where consumers can benefit from large discounts up to 75% on millions of products across categories such as winter outfits, children's toys, home appliances and digital products. Coupled with free shipping, free return, and fast delivery, this shopping bonanza promises some incredible deals. The sale will commence at 00:00:00 PST on 8 January and close at 00:00:00 PST on January 12.

*All £ currency relates to British consumers consumption online and all € currency relates to Spanish, French and German consumers consumption online

About the AliExpress Consumer Insight Report

4039 consumers aged over 16 years old from the France, Germany, Spain and the U.K about their shopping habits online. Consumers were polled between the 27.11.23 - 01.12.23.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform enabling global consumers to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

