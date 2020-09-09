Allianz Named ASTA Travel Insurance Partner Of 2020

The annual awards were presented at ASTA Global Live held from August 25 to 28, 2020. As one of the travel industry's premier organizations, ASTA honored 16 travel supplier partners who support ASTA's travel advisor members and make lasting, meaningful contributions to the travel industry. Nineteen distinct membership awards were also given to individuals and groups that exhibit excellence and advocacy.

"We're honored to be among ASTA's most valued partners and are proud to receive this coveted award for 2020," said Richard Aquino, Vice President and Head of Sales at Allianz Partners. "Travel advisors are an essential part of the effort to move travel recovery forward and we're pleased to support them in this important mission."

Allianz offers travel insurance through several major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, other travel suppliers, and directly to consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners (AGA Service Company) is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company with operation centers in 35 countries. In the United States, the company offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and served over 45 million customers last year. In addition to travel insurance, the company offers tuition insurance, event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies.

