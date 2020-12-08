Allianz Partners Recognized as Best Travel Insurance Company at 2020 TravelAge West WAVE Awards

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners, a travel insurance and assistance company, was awarded the 2020 WAVE Award for Best Travel Insurance Company in the first-ever virtual TravelAge West WAVE Awards. This is the fourth consecutive year Allianz Partners has been named the favorite travel insurance provider by travel advisors in the prestigious WAVE Awards.

More than 2,500 travel professionals throughout 15 Western states and readers of TravelAge West voted on the best of the best from a list of Editor's Pick award recipients that were chosen after careful review by the editorial team at TravelAge West. Review methods included product analysis, on-site visits, a survey of a select group of travel advisors and online research. In addition to adapting the awards to a virtual platform, the editors of TravelAge West changed the focus of this year's awards — putting the perseverance of the travel advisor community front and center.

"WAVE Awards usually honor the great work of travel suppliers," said Ken Shapiro, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of TravelAge West. "But this year — given how difficult a time it has been — we thought it was important to center the awards around travel advisors instead by highlighting their inspiring stories of resilience and dedication. And, to their credit, travel companies were in total agreement with that decision."

Normally, an in-person, black-tie dinner, the WAVE Awards is an annual highlight of the year's travel industry events. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's live event was moved to a virtual platform, but still captured the tone and celebration of the live gala.

"The WAVE Awards are always an industry highlight," said Anthony Carnevale, Senior Vice President and Group Publisher for Northstar Travel Group, the parent company of TravelAge West. "This year, with the help of our industry partners, we were able to bring that excitement to a wider audience online."

"We're thrilled to be recognized by the TravelAge West 2020 WAVE Awards as the best travel insurance provider for the fourth year in a row," said Richard Aquino, Vice President, Head of Sales at Allianz Partners. "We are delighted to be honored with such a prestigious award as we continue to provide exceptional travel protection and be attentive to the needs of our customers."

TravelAge West will publish a digital edition dedicated to WAVE Awards coverage on Jan. 11, 2021 featuring Allianz Partners in a special WAVE Awards Spotlight Digital Issue.

Supplier sponsors of the WAVE Awards included cruise lines, tour operators, airlines, car rental companies and hotels and resorts. The annual awards give travel advisors in the Western U.S. the opportunity to recognize the outstanding qualities and services of their travel supplier partners. For a full list of this year's WAVE Award, visit https://www.travelagewest.com/Wave/Winners.

About TravelAge West:

For more than 50 years, TravelAge West has built a special bond with the Western travel advisor. Now, regardless of where advisors live or work in the U.S., we are providing the information that the modern advisor needs to succeed. Our award-winning, experiential content is delivered in a creative, vibrant, highly visual and inviting format that sets us apart from the competition. We're the brand that advisors WANT to read.

Through our print publication, website, highly engaged social media accounts, podcast, educational webinars and signature events, advisors can easily access — and become a part of — our unique coverage. We are also the only travel trade brand to have national print supplements focused on family travel and adventure travel.

For more information on TravelAge West or the WAVE Awards, contact Ken Shapiro (310-954-2521, [email protected]).

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners (AGA Service Company) is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company with operation centers in 35 countries. In the United States, the company offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and served over 45 million customers last year. In addition to travel insurance, the company offers tuition insurance, event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies.

