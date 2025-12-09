Americans Dust Off Their Passports as They Choose a European Backdrop This Holiday Season

Allianz Partners unveils the European destinations topping Americans' 2025 holiday travel lists.

RICHMOND, Va. , Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners, a global leader in travel insurance and assistance services, today unwrapped the top 20 European cities Americans are heading to as the holiday season takes flight.

Allianz Partners' annual European Holiday Destination Index reveals the most popular European destinations for 2025, reviewing more than 165,000 travel itineraries* across the peak holiday travel period. Roundtrip flights departing from United States airports between November 26, 2025, and January 6, 2026, were considered. The findings point to sustained winter wanderlust, with travelers prioritizing festive atmospheres, cultural immersion, and peace of mind as they pack their passports and head abroad.

According to this year's Index, London, England once again ranks as the most popular European destination for American travelers this winter, followed by Paris, France (#2) and Rome, Italy (#3). Madrid, Spain (#4) and Dublin, Ireland (#5) round out the top five, underscoring Americans' continued draw to culturally rich capitals with festive markets and iconic holiday traditions.

The remainder of the top ten features Amsterdam, Netherlands (#6), Frankfurt, Germany (#7), Barcelona, Spain (#8), Munich, Germany (#9), and Lisbon, Portugal (#10) – a mix of classic city breaks and warmer Mediterranean escapes. Persisting favorites continue beyond the top ten as Zurich, Switzerland (#11) and Milan, Italy (#12) reflect consistent interest in fashion-forward city stays and Alpine access.

Rounding out the list are several destinations that shifted positions this year, reflecting evolving traveler interests across Europe. Athens, Greece (#13) and Edinburgh, Scotland (#14) traded places on the index, as Americans weigh the allure of mild Mediterranean weather and ancient history against Edinburgh's storybook holiday charm and rich seasonal traditions.

Vienna, Austria, renowned for its ornate architecture and festive Christmas markets, climbed five spots to #15 this year, as travelers seek an Old-World holiday ambiance filled with music, history, and twinkling lights. Copenhagen, Denmark (#16) also joins the list, captivating Americans with its signature hygge spirit and cozy winter traditions. Meanwhile, Manchester, England placed at #17 this year, down two ranks from last year, likely by travelers extending their European stays beyond London to experience the energy and culture of England's vibrant northern cities.

Further south, Geneva, Switzerland (#18) continues to entice winter wanderers with its lakeside scenery and proximity to ski resorts, while Venice, Italy (#19) drops a single ranking as a cool-season escape with smaller crowds and romantic canal-side celebrations. Closing out the top 20, Brussels, Belgium (#20) slipped from last year's #16 spot, though it continues to attract travelers with its dazzling Winter Wonders festival and irresistible culinary traditions of waffles and chocolate.

"With holiday travel heating up, Americans are embracing Europe's winter magic and protecting those plans with travel insurance," said Emily Hartman, General Manager at Allianz Partners. "From Christmas markets to New Year's celebrations, travelers are seeking memorable, stress-free experiences, backed by coverage for delays, cancellations, medical emergencies abroad, and other unexpected disruptions."

Together, these destinations underscore Americans' growing appetite for variety in their European travels, from snow-covered markets to temperate escapes, as the continent continues to offer something for every type of winter traveler.

Allianz Partners offers travel insurance protection plans through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Partners and available protection plans, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com/.

*Europe Winter Holiday Destination Methodology: The data of U.S. travelers' 2025 Holiday plans was gathered by analyzing the number of customers that went through the online booking process of airfare and package paths for partners offering Allianz Global Assistance travel insurance, to generate itineraries for roundtrip flights departing from U.S. airports, traveling to Europe from 11/26/2025 –1/6/2026. In total, just under 165K itineraries were analyzed using this methodology.

YoY Holiday Travel to Europe: Top 20 Destinations

Rank 2025 2024 1 London, England London, England 2 Paris, France Paris, France 3 Rome, Italy Madrid, Spain 4 Madrid, Spain Rome, Italy 5 Dublin, Ireland Dublin, Ireland 6 Amsterdam, Netherlands Amsterdam, Netherlands 7 Frankfurt, Germany Frankfurt, Germany 8 Barcelona, Spain Barcelona, Spain 9 Munich, Germany Munich, Germany 10 Lisbon, Portugal Lisbon, Portugal 11 Zurich, Switzerland Zurich, Switzerland 12 Milan, Italy Milan, Italy 13 Athens, Greece Edinburgh, Scotland 14 Edinburgh, Scotland Athens, Greece 15 Vienna, Austria Manchester, England 16 Copenhagen, Denmark Brussels, Belgium 17 Manchester, England Venice, Italy 18 Geneva, Switzerland Geneva, Switzerland 19 Venice, Italy Helsinki, Finland 20 Brussels, Belgium Vienna, Austria

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts. Allianz Partners is part of the Allianz Partners group. Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For Allianz Partners products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of coverage, including the epidemic-related benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101‐C series or 101‐P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, AGA Service Company d/b/a Allianz Global Assistance is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Global Assistance is a mark of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Global Assistance and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Global Assistance.

SOURCE Allianz Partners