Allianz Partners Reveals Travelers are Ready for Beaches, Cities, and Peace of Mind This Spring Break

Allianz Partners analysis of more than one million itineraries reveals where its customers are heading this Spring Break.

RICHMOND, Va., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While the world remains an uncertain place, Americans are still planning to take their Spring Break getaways according to new data from travel insurance provider Allianz Partners. In its annual Top Spring Break Destinations report*, Allianz Partners found that Americans are eager to put what was sometimes a brutal winter behind them and jet off to destinations that offer sun, sand and a variety of attractions and activities. At the top of this year's list is Orlando for domestic travelers, offering a variety of theme park attractions appropriate for every member of the family. International travelers' top choice was perennial favorite Cancun, with guaranteed good weather all year long.

The data of insured Allianz Partners customers' 2026 Spring Break plans was gathered by reviewing the itineraries of customers who purchased travel through the online booking process for partners offering Allianz Partners travel insurance and also purchased travel insurance to protect their trip. In total, just over 1.3 million itineraries were analyzed.

As travelers start mapping out their trips and continue to finalize their Spring Break plans, Allianz Partners recommends thinking about travel protection while booking your trip. Purchasing travel insurance while reserving flights or accommodations can reimburse losses caused by covered, unexpected cancellations, interruptions and delays that may derail a trip. Travel insurance can also provide coverage for covered medical emergencies and baggage delays or losses while traveling.

"Spring Break travel is in full swing, with travelers eager to explore both popular beach destinations and iconic cities around the world," said Emily Hartman, General Manager at Allianz Partners. "With airports expected to be busy and travel itineraries sometimes subject to change, more travelers are recognizing the importance of preparing for the unexpected. Travel insurance can play an important role in helping to both protect trips and support travelers during uncertain times."

Domestic travel remains strong, with warm-weather destinations and major city hubs dominating the list. Orlando claims the top spot, followed by Phoenix (#2) and Las Vegas (#3). Florida continues to be a major draw for travelers seeking sunshine and beaches, with Fort Lauderdale (#4), Miami (#6), Fort Myers (#7), and Tampa (#9) all appearing in the Top 10. Rounding out the domestic rankings are New York City (#5), Los Angeles (#8), and Honolulu (#10).

Mexico remains the go-to international destination for Spring Break, claiming three of the spots on the list, with Cancun leading at #1 and San Jose del Cabo (#2) and Puerto Vallarta (#6) also making the Top 10. While recent headlines and evolving travel advisories may prompt some travelers to double-check their plans, demand for these popular beach destinations remains strong.

Beyond Mexico's continued dominance, Caribbean favorites remain popular for travelers seeking sun-filled escapes, including Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic (#4), Oranjestad (#7) in Aruba, Nassau (#9) in the Bahamas, and the U.S. Virgin Islands (#10). Meanwhile, major global cities are drawing travelers looking for longer-haul adventures, with London (#3), Tokyo (#5), and Paris (#8) also appearing on the list.

Allianz Partners offers travel insurance through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel advisors, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Partners and available travel policies, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com/.

*The data on Allianz‑insured customers' 2026 Spring Break plans was derived from an analysis of itineraries booked through partner websites offering Allianz Partners travel insurance from 2/21/2026-4/19/2026, where customers also elected to purchase coverage for their trip."

Allianz Partners Spring Break Travel: Where Americans Are Headed in 2026

Rank Domestic City International City 1 Orlando, Florida Cancun, Mexico 2 Phoenix, Arizona San Jose del Cabo, Mexico 3 Las Vegas, Nevada London, England 4 Fort Lauderdale, Florida Punta Cana, Dominican Republic 5 New York, New York Tokyo, Japan 6 Miami, Florida Puerta Vallarta, Mexico 7 Fort Myers, Florida Oranjestad, Aruba 8 Los Angeles, California Paris, France 9 Tampa, Florida Nassau, Bahamas 10 Honolulu, Hawaii U.S. Virgin Islands

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts. Allianz Partners USA is part of the Allianz Partners group. Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

**For Allianz Partners USA products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of coverage, including the epidemic-related benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101–C series or 101–P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, AGA Service Company d/b/a Allianz Global Assistance is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Global Assistance and Allianz Partnersare marks of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Global Assistance and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Global Assistance.

SOURCE Allianz Partners