Americans Are Planning Summer Travel Around Experiences, Events, and Purpose-Driven Getaways

Allianz Partners' Global Travel Confidence Index finds concerts, festivals, sporting events, and experiential travel is driving vacation decisions this summer

RICHMOND, Va., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are building their summer vacations around experiences rather than destinations, with live events, sports, cruises, and wellness escapes becoming major drivers of travel decisions, according to a new survey of travelers. New data from Allianz Partners' Global Travel Confidence Index*, sites younger travelers are leading the trend, with nearly two-thirds of Gen Z (65%) and Millennials (63%) planning to attend live entertainment and experiences while traveling this summer. More than half of Gen Z travelers (52%) say a ticketed event is the main reason they are traveling this summer.

Over half of American travelers (57%) say they are likely to attend a ticketed concert, festival, or performing arts event while traveling this summer, while over a third (38%) say attending a ticketed event is the primary purpose of their trip. From major music festivals and sold-out stadium tours to marquee sporting events and immersive cultural experiences, Americans are now more than ever prioritizing meaningful moments and memory-making travel, according to this year's survey.

Sporting events, like this year's FIFA World Cup, remain especially popular, with 38% of travelers planning trips around sports events or tournaments, while others are seeking more immersive experiences through cruises and expeditions (38%), hobby- or sport-based travel (36%), and spa or wellness retreats (32%).

"Travelers today are looking for more than just time away; they're seeking experiences that feel meaningful, memorable, and worth investing in," said Emily Hartman, General Manager at Allianz Partners. "Whether it's traveling for a once-in-a-lifetime concert, a championship sporting event, or a bucket-list cruise, these trips often involve significant emotional and financial investment. Protecting those experiences has become increasingly important for travelers, and we're proud to offer travel protection that not only protects the financial investment of the trip itself but also the experience."

The U.S. survey also highlights how travelers are blending experiences with flexibility and lifestyle goals. More than one-quarter (31%) of Americans plan to extend trips to combine work and leisure, while 28% expect to work remotely for several weeks during travel and 23% aspire to longer-term digital nomad lifestyles. At the same time, 35% of travelers say they are investing more in luxury travel experiences this year, including 44% of travelers under 35.

Despite ongoing economic pressures, Americans are proving that travel remains more than a luxury – it's a deeply personal priority tied to connection, self-expression, and shared experiences. Rather than simply choosing destinations, travelers are planning trips around passions and once-in-a-lifetime moments, whether that means attending a sold-out concert, cheering on their favorite team, embarking on an expedition cruise, or reconnecting with friends and family through memorable experiences. The trend reflects a broader shift toward purpose-driven travel, where travelers are seeking trips that feel emotionally meaningful and culturally relevant, making the experience itself just as important as the destination.

Event Ticket Protector from Allianz Partners can reimburse up to 100% of non-refundable ticket costs when an insured customer can't attend their event for covered situations such as an unexpected covered illness, a covered job loss, a covered traffic accident, mechanical breakdown and more. Event Ticket Protector also provides customers with access to 24/7 assistance through the company's event hotline. Event Ticket Protector is available from many leading ticketing providers during the checkout process, but is not available directly to consumers outside the ticketing purchase path.

The Global Travel Confidence Index was conducted by national polling firm Ipsos Public Affairs on behalf of Allianz Partners. Allianz Partners offers travel insurance through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Partners and available travel policies, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com/.

*Methodology: These are the findings of an Ipsos survey conducted on behalf of Allianz Partners that was fielded between March 20 and April 14, 2026. A total of n=2001 Americans over 18 participated in the survey which was conducted by Ipsos on its Global Advisor online platform. Quotas and weighting were used to ensure the sample's composition reflects that of the American population according to census parameters. This survey has a credibility interval of +/- 2.7 per cent 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all Americans adults 18+ been surveyed.

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Partners Insurance Agency in Arkansas, California (License # 0B01400) and Hawaii. Allianz Partners is part of the Allianz Partners Group. Allianz Partners Group is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, Allianz Partners Group's 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

**For Allianz Partners products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of coverage, including the epidemic-related benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101–C series or 101–P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, Allianz Partners is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Partners is a mark of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Partners and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Partners.

SOURCE Allianz Partners