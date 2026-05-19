Americans Set Their Sights on Coastal Escapes and Urban Hotspots This Summer

Allianz Partners latest data reveals summer travel is up 10% compared to last year

RICHMOND, Va., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer travel remains resilient as Americans continue planning seasonal getaways, according to new data from travel insurance provider Allianz Partners. In its annual Top Summer Travel Destinations report*, Allianz Partners found that Seattle is once again the top domestic destination for summer travelers, offering access to the Pacific Northwest's waterfront, outdoor adventures, and vibrant city attractions. However, international tourists are setting their sights on Dublin, where mild weather and rich history helped the city take this year's top international destination spot.

Americans are showing an even bigger appetite for summer travel this year, with the data pointing to a 10% increase in itineraries from 2025. Domestic destinations continue to dominate, accounting for 73% of itineraries, while international travel makes up 27% of summer plans.

As travelers finalize their summer plans, Allianz Partners recommends exploring travel protection when booking your vacation. Purchasing travel insurance at the point of booking, including flights or accommodations, can reimburse losses caused by covered, unexpected cancellations, interruptions, and delays that may derail a trip. Travel insurance can also provide coverage for covered medical emergencies and baggage delays or losses while traveling, giving travelers significant peace of mind before they leave home.

"Travelers continue to make summer vacations a meaningful priority, despite ongoing uncertainty and rising travel costs," said Emily Hartman, General Manager at Allianz Partners. "With that significant investment of time and money into their vacations, it's important travelers consider travel insurance as a way to add peace of mind and protection as they navigate a busy and often unpredictable travel season ahead."

In the U.S., travelers are prioritizing a diverse mix of destinations. While Seattle claims the top spot, Americans are looking to embrace the summer heat as they travel to Orlando (#2), New York City (#3), Las Vegas (#4), Boston (#5), and Los Angeles (#6). Fort Lauderdale (#7), Portland (#8), Honolulu (#9), and Chicago (#10) complete the domestic top ten, reflecting continued demand for both beach destinations and major city hubs.

Internationally, Europe is gaining momentum with Dublin moving into the top spot, followed by Cancún, Mexico (#2), and London (#3). Closing out the top five, Rome (#4) and Punta Cana (#5) in the Dominican Republic reinforce strong demand for both iconic European cities and Caribbean beach escapes. Other international destinations include Oranjestad (#6) in Aruba, Paris (#7), Montego Bay (#8), Athens (#9), and San Jose del Cabo (#10) in Mexico.

Allianz Partners offers travel insurance through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel advisors, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Partners and available travel policies, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com/.

*The data on Allianz-insured customers' 2026 summer travel plans was derived from an analysis of itineraries booked through partner websites offering Allianz Partners travel insurance for roundtrip flights departing from U.S. airports from 5/21/2026–9/8/2026, where customers also elected to purchase coverage for their trip.

Allianz Partners Summer Travel: Where Americans Are Headed in 2026

Rank Domestic City International City 1 Seattle, Washington Dublin, Ireland 2 Orlando, Florida Cancún, Mexico 3 New York, New York London, England 4 Las Vegas, Nevada Rome, Italy 5 Boston, Massachusetts Punta Cana, Dominican Republic 6 Los Angeles, California Oranjestad, Aruba 7 Fort Lauderdale, Florida Paris, France 8 Portland, Oregon Montego Bay, Jamaica 9 Honolulu, Hawaii Athens, Greece 10 Chicago, Illinois San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Partners Insurance Agency in Arkansas, California (License # 0B01400), and Hawaii. Allianz Partners is part of the Allianz Partners Group. Allianz Partners Group is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, Allianz Partners Group's 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

**For Allianz Partners products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of coverage, including the epidemic-related benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101–C series or 101–P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, Allianz Partners is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Partners is a mark of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Partners and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Partners.

SOURCE Allianz Partners