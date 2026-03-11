Allianz Partners Survey Finds Eventgoers Are Enthusiastic about 2026 Ticketed Events, And Plan to Protect their Ticket Investment with Event Ticket Protection

New research reveals a shift in how consumers approach live event spending with ticket protection now part of the plan.

RICHMOND, Va., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concert and event tickets remain wildly popular with Americans, but they've also become a significant investment, with average ticket prices increasing 38% since 2019, according to Pollstar. According to a new Allianz Partners survey of its customers who purchased the company's Event Ticket Protector product, respondents are eager to attend live events in 2026, while they overwhelmingly chose to protect their ticket investments in 2025. The Event Ticket Protector product is available from Allianz's event ticketing partners.

According to the survey of almost 1,000 Allianz Event Ticket Protector customers who had filed and received payment for a ticket protector claim between April 2025 and October 2025, 87% said they will definitely or very likely attend a ticketed event in 2026, with 71% reporting that they attend at least three ticketed events per year. Concerts were the most popular type of ticketed event, with 65% of respondents saying they most often attend concerts. More than half of respondents (52%) said they'll attend a large venue concert, while nearly a third (32%) plan to attend a local sports or entertainment event, and almost a quarter will attend a professional sporting event (24%) or a comedy show (23%).

Safeguarding their ticket investment with Event Ticket Protector was top of mind for those who had previously purchased the product. Survey respondents noted that the top reason for being unable to attend their event was an illness or injury to themselves or an event companion (50%), followed by an illness or injury to a close family member (30%). Because all respondents had purchased Event Ticket Protector at least once, the survey asked how consistently they insured events they later were unable to attend. Sixty-nine percent (69%) said they had coverage for every event they were unable to attend, while 29% said they were insured for some of those events.

When asked about their ticket protector claims experience, 89% of respondents said it was very easy or somewhat easy to file a claim. When asked about the reason they purchased event ticket insurance, 85% purchased it to protect their ticket investment while the other 15% purchased it for peace of mind. Nearly two-thirds of customers surveyed (63%) said tickets priced over $100 should be protected with insurance, indicating that as ticket prices rise, so does the perceived need for coverage.

Travel and ticketed events seem to go hand in hand, as 60% of the customers surveyed revealed they plan to travel over 50 miles to attend a ticketed event. As travel tied to live events continues to trend, these experiences often include flights, hotel stays and carefully planned itineraries, turning a single night out into a larger financial and time commitment.

"Today's eventgoers are excited about 2026, but they're also committed to protecting their ticketing investment from unforeseen covered events," said Emily Hartman, General Manager at Allianz Partners. "Attending live events has become a beloved pastime, but the cost of attending ticketed events has become significant enough that ticket insurance is often seen as a wise choice. At Allianz Partners, we're proud to offer ticket insurance through our valued ticketing partners to help give Americans the confidence to attend their next great event."

Event Ticket Protector from Allianz Partners can reimburse up to 100% of non-refundable ticket costs when an insured customer can't attend their event for covered situations such as an unexpected covered illness, a covered job loss, a covered traffic accident, mechanical breakdown and more. Event Ticket Protector also provides customers with access to 24/7 assistance through the company's event hotline. Event Ticket Protector is offered by leading event ticket providers.

Allianz Partners offers travel insurance through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Partners and available travel policies, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com/.

*Survey Methodology: Allianz Partners surveyed 982 Event Ticket Protector customers who received a payment for an Event Ticket Protector claim between April 2025 – October 2025. The survey was conducted between January 14, 2026, and January 20, 2026.

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts. Allianz Partners USA is part of the Allianz Partners group. Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

*For Allianz Partners USA products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of coverage, including the epidemic-related benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101‐C series or 101‐P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, AGA Service Company d/b/a Allianz Partners is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Partners and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Partners.

SOURCE Allianz Partners