Cupid Called for Getaways This Valentine's Day as Couples Drive Romantic Travel More Than Ever

Americans are ready to pack their bags this Valentine's Day as holiday travel bookings climb nearly 50%.

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roses are red, oceans are blue –Valentine's Day travel is heating up this year as couples jet set mostly to desert-cities and island hot-spots to celebrate their love. With Valentine's Day falling on a Saturday this year, overall bookings are up nearly 50% compared to last year according to new data from Allianz Partners, a global leader in travel insurance and assistance services.

After reviewing more than 1.6 million itineraries* for roundtrip flights departing U.S. airports between Friday, February 6 and Thursday, February 12, with a return date between Saturday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 18, the travel insurance and assistance company noted that 77% of the itineraries are for domestic travel (up 5% from last year) and 23% are for international trips (down 5% from last year). The data also revealed travelers' top picks for a romantic getaway in honor of the sweet holiday.

Allianz Partners' annual ranking of top destinations for Valentine's Day indicates continued momentum in consumer travel demand surrounding the Valentine's Day weekend. When looking at the weeks immediately before and after the holiday in 2026, overall travel has increased by approximately 20 – 25%, underscoring sustained interest beyond the single holiday travel.

For the sweethearts staying stateside for their romantic getaway, Phoenix remains the top destination, followed by Florida rounding out the top three spots, with Orlando and Miami. At the same time, travelers are booking trips to New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and Honolulu. Tampa stands out as a new addition to this year's rankings, marking a shift from past travel patterns.

International travel remains strong year-over-year, with bookings up 22%. Among the top international destinations, France and England posted the largest year-over-year gains, rising 39% and 32% respectively, accounting for 3% and 5% of international bookings. However, Mexico represents the largest share of international travel at 31%.

Mexico continues to dominate international travel interest, with Cancun, San José del Cabo, and Puerto Vallarta ranking as the top three international destinations. The remaining top international destinations span both leisure and urban travel, including London, Punta Cana, Paris, Mexico City, Liberia (Costa Rica), the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Oranjestad (Aruba). Notably, the U.S. Virgin Islands appears on this year's list after not ranking among top destinations in prior years.

"Valentine's Day has become an increasingly popular moment for travel, especially for couples planning romantic getaways," said Emily Hartman, General Manager at Allianz Partners. "As travelers plan these special trips, travel insurance can play an important role in helping protect pre-paid expenses and provide support when unexpected disruptions like trip delays, cancellations, or lost baggage arise."

Allianz Partners offers travel insurance through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Partners and available travel policies, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com/.

*Methodology: The data of U.S. travelers' 2026 Valentine's Day plans was gathered by analyzing the number of customers that went through the online booking process of airfare and package paths for partners offering Allianz Global Assistance travel insurance, to generate itineraries for roundtrip flights departing from U.S. airports from 2/6/2026 –2/12/2026, returning 2/14/2026-2/18/2026. In total, over 1.6M itineraries were analyzed using this methodology.

Love Is in the Air—and on the Move: Where Americans Are Traveling for Valentine's Day 2026

Rank Domestic City International City 1 Phoenix, Arizona Cancun, Mexico 2 Orlando, Florida San Jose del Cabo, Mexico 3 Miami, Florida Puerto Vallarta, Mexico 4 New York, New York London, England 5 Las Vegas, Nevada Punta Cana, Dominican Republic 6 Los Angeles, California Paris, France 7 Salt Lake City, Utah Mexico City, Mexico 8 Fort Lauderdale, Florida Liberia, Costa Rica 9 Tampa, Florida U.S. Virgin Islands 10 Honolulu, Hawaii Oranjestad, Aruba

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts. Allianz Partners USA is part of the Allianz Partners group. Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

*For Allianz Partners USA products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of coverage, including the epidemic-related benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101–C series or 101–P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, AGA Service Company d/b/a Allianz Global Assistance is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Global Assistance, Allyz, and SmartBenefits are marks of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Global Assistance and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Global Assistance. Allyz Alert Center requires geolocation features to be enabled. Alert Center and other Allyz app functions and features are subject to the Allyz app Terms of Use. See Allyz app Terms of Use for more details.

SOURCE Allianz Partners