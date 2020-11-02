Allianz Partners Sweeps Up Seven Magellan Awards

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners has been awarded seven trophies, the most of any travel insurance provider, at the 2020 Magellan Awards. The travel insurance and assistance company received four gold trophies and three silver trophies, highlighting the company's innovative travel technology and services. The Magellan Awards are a program of Travel Weekly, the travel industry's most prestigious trade publication. In total, Allianz Partners has won 36 Magellan Awards, including 19 gold trophies, over the last nine years.

The Allianz Travel Insurance website (AllianzTravelInsurance.com) snagged its first-ever Magellan this year, taking home gold in the Online Travel Services Marketing-Website category. Allianz's website strives to provide customers with an easy, accessible online portal to find a travel insurance plan, file a claim, contact customer service, read the latest travel resources and offers a range of features to keep travelers up to date.

TravelSmart™, Allianz Partners' mobile app, won two 2020 Magellan gold awards in the Individual Travel Agent and Travel Agent Organization categories, along with one silver award in the Online Travel Services category. The TravelSmart™ app, which has received a total of five Magellan awards since 2017, recently launched its 5.4 version and added an Alert Center feature which provides users with location-specific travel alerts. The Allianz mobile app is the fastest, easiest way to access a travel insurance plan, file and manage a claim, track flights, receive live updates for delays and easily contact 24-hour assistance and concierge services.

AgentMax Online, Allianz Partners' travel agent portal, was awarded both a gold award in the Travel Agent Organizations – Overall Travel Insurance category for best Online Services, and a silver award in the Individual Travel Agent – Overall – Travel Insurance category for Travel Agent/Agency. AgentMax has been helping travel advisors make travel insurance products available to travelers for more than a decade.

Continuing its winning streak, Allianz's SmartBenefits garnered a 2020 Magellan silver award in the Travel Agent Organizations – Overall Travel Insurance category. The innovative online claims reimbursement feature, which launched in 2018, aims to put money back in the traveler's pocket faster by proactively monitoring flights for eligible travel delays.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the prestigious Magellan Awards for our industry-leading innovation and the high level of service that we provide to our customers," said Joe Mason, Chief Marketing Officer at Allianz Partners. "Allianz Partners continues to invest in our assistance and technology capabilities, to offer best-in-class service and to enhance our customer's experience, both on our outstanding consumer website and on our innovative mobile solutions."

The Magellan Awards honor outstanding design, marketing and services in a broad range of industry segments including Hospitality, Travel Destinations, Cruise Lines, Online Travel Services, Airlines and Airports, Travel Agents and Agencies, Tour Operators and Ground Transportation.

"Magellan winners are those in the industry who communicate travel's promise, through words, images and design, in ways that ring true and stand out," said Arnie Weissmann, editor in chief of Travel Weekly. "They create the environments and craft the messages that spark travelers' imaginations."

The Magellan Awards are judged and overseen by a one-of-a-kind panel of top travel professionals representing the best names and most accomplished leaders from the industry. In determining winners, entries do not compete with one another, instead they are judged against a standard of excellence based on the long experience of Travel Weekly. To uphold this high standard of excellence, a category may have multiple winners, or may have no winners at all.

For a complete list of silver and gold winners, please visit https://www.travelweeklyawards.com/winners/.

About Travel Weekly

Travel Weekly is the most influential provider of news, research, opinion and analysis to the North American travel trade marketplace. It reaches a broad industry audience in print, online and with face to-face events throughout the year. Travel Weekly is a division of Secaucus, New Jersey based Northstar Travel Media, the largest travel business-to-business travel publisher in the world.

About Northstar Travel Group

Northstar is the owner of well-known brands including Travel Weekly, TravelAge West, Business Travel News, Successful Meetings, Meetings & Conventions, Travel Weekly China, Incentive, M&C China, Web in Travel and the events that comprise the Burba Hotel Network. The company produces more than 84 face-to-face events in 11 countries in retail travel, hospitality and hotel investment, corporate travel, travel technology, sports travel, and the meetings and incentives industry. In addition, Northstar owns Phocuswright, the leading research, business intelligence, and event producer serving the fastest growing segment of the travel industry, online travel distribution. Northstar is also the majority shareholder in Inntopia, the leading SaaS e-commerce software, CRM database marketing and predictive analytics business serving the mountain destination, activities, and specialty destination travel markets. Based in Secaucus, NJ, the company has offices in New York, NY; Stowe, VT; Denver, CO; Edwards, CO; Los Angeles, CA; Costa Mesa, CA; Lombard, IL; and global offices in Singapore, Beijing, and Shanghai. Northstar Travel Group is owned by funds managed by EagleTree Capital.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners (AGA Service Company) is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company with operation centers in 35 countries. In the United States, the company offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and served over 45 million customers last year. In addition to travel insurance, the company offers tuition insurance, event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies.

